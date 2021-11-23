5 best Operator skins in Valorant's Episode 3 Act 3

Valorant's latest Battle Pass offers a feast for players, providing three different collections of skins. Like the other Acts from Episode 3, Act 3 features an Operator skin that users who purchased the Battle Pass can acquire by completing mission tiers.

Valorant added a new skin for the Operator with the release of Magepunk 2.0, which carries over the effects from the initial Magepunk collection to more weapons. With bundles dropping every two weeks, gamers hardly run out of new designs to purchase.

Valorant: Five fantastic Operator skins in ongoing Act 3 of Episode 3

5) Origin

Upgrade: VFX, Animation, Finisher

Variants: Green, Red, White

Cost: 1775 VP

The Origin collection is iconic for having a unique inspection animation that rotates the entire weapon upon inspection. With three different variants, the Origin Operator is one of the most cost-effective options for a good Operator skin.

The collection features skins for Operator, Vandal, Bucky, Frenzy, and Crescent Blade.

4) Glitchpop

Upgrade: VFX, Animation, Finisher

Variants: Blue, Red, Gold

Cost: 2175 VP

Glitchpop is an iconic Valorant skin collection brought back six months after its initial release due to the community's demands.

Known for its cyberpunk theme skin design and finisher, the Glitchpop collection featured skins for Vandal, Phantom, Operator, Classic, and Axe in their second release.

3) Reaver

Upgrade: VFX, Animation, Finisher

Variants: Red, Black, White

Cost: 1775 VP

Reaver is a classic skin collection initially available in Valorant's closed beta. Upon request from the community, a fine-tuned version of the collection was released, with skins for Vandal, Operator, Sheriff, Guardian, and Knife.

The Reaver collection undoubtedly has one of the best finishers in Valorant.

3) Elderflame

Upgrade: VFX, Animation, Finisher

Variants: Red, Blue, Dark

Cost: 2475 VP

The fire-breathing dragon-themed collection comprises skins with an evolving animation and a captivating reload animation, with a finisher that incinerates the defeated enemy agent.

The Elderflame collection features Judge, Vandal, Frenzy, Dagger, and the most expensive Operator skin in Valorant.

1) Ion

Upgrade: VFX, Animation, Finisher

Variants: None

Cost: 1775 VP

Despite its lack of variants, Ion is one of the most preferred skins for the Operator among Valorant's circle of players. Its futuristic weapon design with soothing gunfire sounds can almost make players forget the complexity of using the Operator.

Other skins featured in the collection include ones for Phantom, Sheriff, Bucky, and Energy Sword.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer