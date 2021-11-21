Valorant: 5 Best Phantom skins in Episode 3 Act 3

Valorant entered the third Act of Episode 3 on November 2, 2021 with the release of their latest battle pass. New skin collections drop every two weeks, with Magepunk 2.0 being the game's latest feature in the store.

Skins in Valorant offer a variety of features that can be unlocked using Radianite Points (RP) once the skin is purchased from the store. VFX, Animation and Finisher are some of the unique features of weapon cosmetics in Valorant when compared to most other FPS titles. However, skins in the game have no direct impact on a player's performance.

Phantom is one of the top two weapons used across all lobbies in Valorant's competitive matchmaking. Being the go-to option in the game for a good fraction of the community, players are always demanding new skin drops for the Phantom.

Keeping that in mind, Sportskeeda lists the five best Phantom skins available in Episode 3 Act 3 on the basis of - VFX, Finisher, cost effectiveness, and style.

Valorant: Top 5 Phantom skins available in the ongoing Act 3 of Episode 3

5) Glitchpop

Glitchpop has variants for Vandal, Operator, Classic and Axe (Image via Sportskeeda)

Upgrade: VFX, Animation, Finisher

Variants: Blue, Red, Gold

Cost: 2175 VP

The follow-up to the original Glitchpop collection (August 2020) was released in February 2021 due to its popularity within the community. The original collection featured skins for Frenzy, Judge, Bulldog, Odin and Melee (Dagger). The second bundle brought the much-awaited variant for Phantom. Its cyberpunk theme and unique color schemes make it a favorite among Valorant's skin enthusiasts.

4) Oni

Oni collection presents variants for Phantom, Bucky, Guardian, Shorty and Claw (Image via Sportskeeda)

Upgrade: VFX, Finisher

Variants: Black, Green, White

Cost: 1775 VP

Following the release of the Elderflame bundle, Riot Games released the samurai-themed Oni collection in July 2020. The Oni bundle featured the first evolving skin variant released for Phantom. With the Glitchpop and Prime collections getting sequels, players hope a successor to the Oni bundle is not far away.

3) Singularity

Singularity bundle features skins for Phantom, Sheriff, Spectre, Ares and Knife (Image via Sportskeeda)

Upgrade: VFX, Animation, Finisher

Variants: Blue, Red, Purple

Cost: 2175 VP

This exotic weapon cosmetic takes players to the depth of a black hole, as shown in the weapon's finisher animation. Singularity's sleek black design adds to its desirability, with its standard variant being the most popular one. The bundle made its way to Valorant's store at the beginning of Episode 1 Act 3 in October 2020.

2) Spectrum

Spectrum collection comprises of skins for Phantom, Guardian, Classic, Bulldog and Waveform (Image via Sportskeeda)

Upgrade: VFX, Finisher

Variants: Black, Red, Purple/Pink

Cost: 2675 VP

Spectrum, Valorant's most expensive skin collection to date, is the product of a collaboration between Riot Games and popular music producer Zedd. An audio track produced by him is played upon inspecting the weapon. Spectrum features the most detailed finisher Valorant has ever delivered in a skin bundle.

1) Prime//2.0

Prime 2.0 bundle contains skins for Phantom, Frenzy, Bucky, Odin, Karambit (Image via Sportskeeda)

Upgrade: VFX, Animation, Finisher

Variants: Gold, Green, Orange

Cost: 1775 VP

The sequel to the Prime collection (June 2020) was released in March the following year due to requests from the player community. The newer collection features the same reload animation as its predecessor, with evolving skin animation and three different color schemes. For the royal appearance that it offers, skins from the Prime collection are the most cost-effective, amounting to 1775 VP.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee