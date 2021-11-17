Valorant Magepunk 2.0: Expected price, release date, and more

Valorant has a plethora of weapon skins to choose from and allows the players to be unique in their way. Among many skin bundles, the Magepunk bundle has been one of the most popular and is receiving an extension.

Every skin in Valorant can be classified and broken down into various tiers: Select, Deluxe, Premium, Ultra, and Exclusive. The previous Magepunk bundle belonged to the Premium section of the skin class, and it can be expected that the new ones will be joining the same as well.

For fans who are excited about the new skin lineup coming with the 3.10 patch, this article will cover everything needed to know about Magepunk 2.0 in Valorant.

What is new with Magepunk 2.0 in Valorant

The last Magepunk bundle covered five weapons, including a melee one, all these weapons being: Bucky, Ghost, Spectre, and Marshal. To extend the skin bundle, Magepunk 2.0 also brings the weapon skin to other weapons.

The Makepunk 2.0 bundle will be arriving with Episode 3 Act 3’s 3.10 patch and will be available in the store after the update rolls out. The list of weapons that will be getting the Magepunk 2.0 skins are:

Sherrif

Knife(Gaunlet)

Operator

Guardian

Ares

Among all these weapons, Operator is the most awaited arrival to the Magepunk bundle family. The steampunk-themed weapons are favorite to many, and the new collection has made it better for Valorant fans.

Riot Games hasn’t made any statement on the pricing of the new bundle. However, it can be expected that the bundle can cost 7100 Valorant Points in total.

Also, the new Magepunk 2.0 bundle will be featuring color variants, which were not included with the previous one. This new addition makes the bundle stand out from its previous one. However, the bundle remains to be quite expensive.

