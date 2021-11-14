Valorant patch 3.10: Leaks, Chamber, Magepunk 2 and more

Valorant’s new patch is coming in four days and people can hardly wait. The latest update contains Agent Profiles, a Tournament update, a new skin bundle, and the long-awaited Sentinel 18th Agent Chamber.

Chamber was supposed to come out with the previous patch but was then delayed by two weeks. For now, he has been released on PBE, Public Beta Environment. PBE is a separate server that people can apply to play in and give feedback on upcoming patches. YouTube is already rife with compilations showcasing the agent and his abilities.

In the meantime, here's a look at everything players can get their hands on in the upcoming 3.10 Patch.

Sneak-peek into Valorant’s upcoming patch

Chamber’s release “avec plaisir”

The long-awaited Frenchman is, at last, going to make his debut after a two-week delay. Chamber’s abilities have thrown the community into a tizzy as it ranges from teleporting card anchors to materializing a sniper rifle.

Chamber’s inclusion in the roster adds a different narrative to the story about the latest map, Fracture. Deadeye’s reveal trailer was a massive hit amongst the Valorant faithful and gave rise to speculation about his lore, the truce between the two Chambers, and his skills.

Valorant recently gave a glimpse at his abilities in a short video. Chamber will finally be up for players to experience soon. The new agent will also bring a whole new contract to Valorant to complete for the players. Chamber’s contract skin introduces the Finesse Classic Skin, inspired by its color palette, as the final tier reward.

Tournaments Update

Patch 3.10 will add the need to link and verify the phone number associated with player’s account for playing in Valorant Tournaments. This was a much-needed addition requested by the players.

~ Tournaments will require you to verify your phone number to be allowed to play in Valorant Tournaments.

Agent Profiles

Agent profiles will now be allowing players to have different keybinds for each agent. Players who prefer distinct sets of keybinds for different agents can now set so accordingly.

Magepunk 2.0

Magepunk 1.0 set (Image via Valorant)

The upcoming skin bundle, Magepunk 2.0, is likely going to arrive with Patch 3.10. The first dystopic Magepunk set was a massive hit with Valorant players, and this is going to build on that. An operator skin has been confirmed in the bundle. Rumor has it that there will both be a Vandal and a Phantom skin.

Remember Magepunk 2 contains an Operator It seems Magepunk 2 is prepping to make its appearance. Remember Magepunk 2 contains an Operator

Magepunk 2 Chromas will include - Blue, Green, Pink, and Gold. Given that it is a premier tier skin, the bundle will probably follow the pricing of the previous set - 1,775 VP for individual skin, 3,500 VP for the melee weapon skin, and 7,100 VP for the entire bundle.

There is massive excitement and palpable tension amongst the Valorant players waiting for the new update to arrive.

Valorant Patch 3.10 will drop on November 16.

