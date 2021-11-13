New Valorant Agent Chamber: Possible identities, consequences, lore

The announcement of Chamber has created massive excitement among the Valorant faithfuls. This time around, the release date was delayed by two weeks and is thus going to drop in the middle of Episode 3 Act 3.

The trailer for Chamber has gotten tongues wagging and fingers itching to try the agent out. With him dropping in a little more than three days, one has to quickly wonder what this extremely well-dressed, sleek figure, sharp-jawed Captain Kuro-esque Sentinel brings to the table.

Who is Chamber?

Codenamed Deadeye, Chambers is the 18th agent to join the roster of Valorant and Valorant Protocol - the shadow organization that is keeping peace on Earth-1. To be noted is the fact that on the list, the elusive Agent 8 is still missing.

The Frenchman is touted as expelling enemies with “highly lethal, pinpoint accuracy.” Like Killjoy, he is supposed to have his custom arsenal with which he holds the line.

The official description paints him as a man who is usually a few steps ahead of his enemies. He can “pick off enemies from afar” and always has a contingency plan for every other goal.

Chamber: “Avec Plaisir”

Speeding Bullet (Image via Valorant)

A long thought of detail confirmed is that Chamber is the reason for the destruction of the Radian Collider in the Fracture map. The reveal trailer of the map began with a bullet spinning and moving forward and a voice-over. Two similar-looking shots collide head-on, and the collider explodes.

Head-on (Image via Valorant)

Collision (Image via Valorant)

The voice continues to say that the efforts of the two Kingdom companies were “noble, but sacrifices must be made.” This last line throws into doubt whether the actions of the assailant were actually for any greater good or simply for personal gain.

Chamber’s trailer begins with the visuals of the same bullet superimposed on Brim’s eye, effectively confirming the agent to be responsible for the present condition of Valorant’s newest map.

In the video, Viper states that they are not alone ‘here’. This space seems like a pocket dimension that Chamber is privy to. The existence of this dimension makes more sense when looked at against the abilities of Chamber.

Trademark Ability (Image via HITSCAN)

His Trademark ability destabilizes a designated place if an enemy comes in range. The visual looks are similar to the tone of the dimension.

Sniper Rifle (Image via Valorant)

Chamber’s ultimate also summons a powerful, custom sniper shown to exist in a sun-like symbol in the pocket dimension. Killing an enemy with it also leaves a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it.

His signature ability, Rendezvous, places two teleport anchors within a set radius that he can quickly teleport between. The present guess is Chamber accesses the pocket dimension in moving from one anchor to another that quickly.

Deconstructing the trailer

The trailer very early on shows the image of the mirror Earths. Brimstone is shown to be stuck in a pink pyramid-like structure suspended between the two earths. This confirms that the pocket dimension exists between but away from the space of the earths.

The title of the trailer is “L’Accord” which translates to the agreement in English. The Fracture trailer showed two bullets colliding head-on. The title confirms that the Chamber of each Earth is aware of the other’s presence and is involved in some truce.

Looking in the mirror (Image via Valorant)

Viewers get to see both Chambers looking at each in the video in the pink pocket dimension. They look at Brimstone suspended in the pyramid, and both start making their way towards it. That this truce is dubious at best is clear from the fact that Chamber-1 dodges a bullet when he starts to run before he teleports in front of Brimstone.

Big gun (Image via Valorant)

Chamber-2 materializes a rifle in his hand. He opens up the scope and aims at the back of Chamber-1 before shooting at a little crystal on the top of the pyramid, freeing Brimstone.

Back-stab? (Image via Valorant)

Slowed frame (Image via Valorant)

Eagle-eyed viewers would notice that as the bullet races towards the crystal, Chamber-1 actually turns to look while moving ever so slightly, as if to dodge the bullet if it was fired at him. The video on youtube has to be slowed to a 0.25x speed to notice that.

Shooting Omens (Image via Valorant)

The pact or alliance between the doppelgangers seems to be tenuous from the looks of it, but they are willing to work together for whatever gains or causes they are serving. The video also showcases a hatred for Omen. Chamber-1 shoots three omen figures before teleporting in front of Brimstone.

Email of Oran McEneff (Image via Valorant)

Omen is heavily linked with Fracture map. There has been theory regarding him being the character Oran McEneff, note the capital letters, and he met his death on Fracture itself. Considering how Chamber is responsible for the accident, there can be numerous possible frictions between Omen and him.

Igniting further questions

Dressing up (Image via Valorant)

The visual color tone reminds one of Astra’s abilities. Is there any way that Chamber and Astra are connected? Astra’s official biography ends with “she’s always eons ahead of her enemy’s next move.” This echoes the same sentiment in Chamber’s biography.

Moreover, Chamber’s codename Deadeye is an unlockable title for Sova’s contract. At present, Chamber seems to have multiple possibilities of personal interactions with a number of agents, with Omen being the most likely one. The agent can’t get here soon enough.

Chamber will be released on November 16, 2021.

