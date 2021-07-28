Valorant's creative director opens up about bringing lore with a “meaningful tap” 

Valorant Episode 3 has hit off for quite some time now, bringing a new agent KAY/O and several in-game changes along with it. Even after all this time, no lore for KAY/O has been revealed just yet.

Before releasing any episode for Valorant, Riot Games has a peculiar way to show their lore. To set the theme of each episode, cinematic shorts are released to give the players some idea about the lore.

With the release of Valorant Episode 3, that certainly wasn’t the case. It left players with questions regarding KAY/O’s lore and his reason for being a part of the Valorant Protocol.

Valorant’s undisclosed lore for Episode 3

Riot’s Valorant might be a shooter to the core, but the lore it provides certainly makes the game more immersive. It gives insights into the backstories of maps and agents through animated cinematic shorts.

During the period of one year, Valorant has released multiple shorts titled Duelist, Retake, and Duality. They all deal with stories featuring the agents in the Valorant Protocol. The Duality trailer has left fans with a cliffhanger about mirror Earth.

Following a recent interaction with Twitter user Disturbo, David Nottingham, the creative director of Valorant, made it clear that players will receive tidbits of Valorant content in mid-season.

The narrative team wants to make sure they can bring a “meaningful tap” to the backstories. Some questions regarding lore have remained unanswered intentionally to keep a steady pace towards the lore.

Some open questions around lore are intentional as we want to explore them at a future point when we can meaningful tap into a backstory etc. — David Nottingham (@davidnotty) July 27, 2021

The reason why putting out content takes time is because the narrative team has to build a sustainable way to share their lore. David also said that he wants to build a stronger team able to put out big, intermediate content through steady small drops.

We want to build a stronger muscle to be able to put out big content, intermediate & also steady small drops. It takes time because we need to build in sustainable ways. — David Nottingham (@davidnotty) July 27, 2021

Players who have been waiting to know the lore behind their favorite agents have to wait for a while, as the next content for Valorant will be arriving in the midst of this season or episode.

