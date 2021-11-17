5 best Valorant agents for beginners in Episode 3

Episode 3 of Valorant features the introduction of agent KAY/O, and awaits the arrival of Chamber, the new Sentinel added to Valorant’s roster. In addition to these two, Riot Games offers 15 different agents for Valorant players to embark on an enthralling FPS experience.

Valorant provides a choice of four different agent roles: Duelists, Controllers, Initiators and Sentinels. The nature of each of agent's abilities and their effectiveness with respect to the map depends on their role. Players can choose a suitable agent according to their style of play and prior experience in FPS gaming.

Players have a choice of five agents at the beginning of their Valorant journey: Jett, Brimstone, Sova, Sage and Phoenix. In addition to this, players can unlock two agents at the cost of completing a few missions. The remaining agents can be unlocked by completing up to Tier 5 of their respective Player Contracts.

The five agents listed below have abilities with a relatively low learning curve. They are suited for players who are just about to make their entry into the world of Valorant.

Valorant: Top 5 agents suited for beginners in Episode 3, including Killjoy, Brimstone and more

5) Skye

Skye takes up the role of an Initiator, possessing abilities that can help beginners get accustomed to Valorant’s game mechanics. Her guiding light (E) works similar to a flash and can be directed by the player. Her Trailblazer (Q) can be difficult to use initially, but it helps beginners learn similar agents, like Sova and Astra, later on.

Skye releases three Seeker (X) orbs as part of her ultimate. On trailing her three closest enemies, the orbs nearsight their victim for three seconds. Skye’s abilities have a moderate learning curve. However, learning the agent initially can help players master various other agents over the course of their Valorant journey.

Although Skye isn't provided to beginners at the start, it takes minimal effort to gain the XP required to unlock her as part of the first two agent unlocks in Valorant.

4) Killjoy

Killjoy is a Sentinel known for using her bag of technological goods as her abilities. Her Turret (E) provides the team with free information, while damaging and delaying opponents. Her Alarmbot (Q) and Nanoswarm (C) can be easily deployed and deal considerable damage.

Killjoy can employ a Lockdown (X) device that can detain her enemies for eight seconds, if caught within the radius. The device has to be destroyed within 10 seconds to be rendered ineffective. Killjoy’s playstyle encourages beginners to learn and utilize various areas of the map to deploy abilities.

Since Killjoy isn't part of Valorant's free agent pool, players will have to utilize one of their initial two unlocks to avail the agent.

3) Phoenix

Phoenix is one of two Duelist options from the five free agents offered to beginners. His toolkit is fairly basic, with abilities that help players either damage their opponents or heal themselves. Phoenix has a flare orb (Q) similar to a flashbang, and can be directed to curve either left or right with the mouse buttons.

As a Duelist, Phoenix's ultimate ability is quite efficient and can be used in multiple ways. Players can use Run It Back (X) to violently engage in gunfights with the assurance of returning to their original position in 10 seconds and their health restored to 100 HP.

In addition to being a self-sufficient fragger, Phoenix has a skillset that can favor his teammates as well.

2) Brimstone

Brimstone is the first agent on Valorant’s map pool. Using his Controller abilities, he can discharge a Sky Smoke (E) that lasts for almost 20 seconds, or deploy a Stim Beacon (C) that stimulates fire-rate for the player and adjacent teammates. Brimstone also has an incendiary grenade launcher (Q) that deals heavy damage.

As a Controller, Brimstone players can play passively while utilizing the map to apply abilities. His Orbital Strike (X) is a versatile ultimate ability that can be effective in various scenarios.

Players solo-queueing with Brimstone in Valorant can learn to play with the team effectively while learning different areas of the map.

1) Sage

Sage is an essential component for teams across various skill groups in Valorant. As a Sentinel, her abilities primarily serve a defensive purpose. Sage's highlight is her healing orb (E), which if provided to a player, heals up to 60 HP of their health. Sage can also self-heal, a reason why she's a popular choice in lower elos.

Sage's slow orb (Q) can hinder enemy movement while she erects a sturdy wall (C) for a multitude of purposes. Her ultimate ability (X) is one of the most influential abilities in the game as it allows hert to resurrect a fallen teammate.

Sage's passive playstyle makes it efficient for beginners to take their time to learn the ins and outs of Valorant.

Edited by Sabine Algur