The Valorant esports scene has witnessed some of the top players.

The game has created a space of its own in the competitive FPS genre. Since its official release in June 2020, Riot Games has periodically released new maps, bug fixes, and new agents.

Valorant has a total of 15 agents and all new players have access to 5 agents by default. Each Valorant agent has different abilities. With the influx of professional players from previous FPS titles like CS: GO and Overwatch into Valorant, the player base seems to be increasing by the day.

There are some dedicated Brimstone mains out there. While there are an abundance of experienced Brimstone players on the scene, very few of them stand in a different league than the rest

Brimstone is a controller and its effective smoke, Stim Beacon, and reliable incendiary along with the game-changing ultimate can help players win rounds flawlessly. It has been a fan favorite agent since the beginning of the game. Brimstone has a higher impact on rounds as long as he stays alive because of all the utilities he has.

Hence, there are a lot of tricks and tips to learn from these pro-Brimstone players so that others can implement them in their own game. Brimstone players can sometimes get creative in Valorant.

Below are the top 5 Brimstone players to follow in Valorant.

5 best Brimstone players to follow in Valorant

#5-Zombs

Jared "zombs" Gitlin is an American player who currently plays for the Sentinels. He plays Brimstone very well and fans enjoy his gameplay. A testament to his game sense and aim is the fact that he always targets headshots over body shots. He is the most selfless player in the team and only focuses on smoking the spots his team needs while pushing a site. He uses Brimstone’s ability to its fullest potential.

#4-Subroza

Yassine "Subroza" Taoufik is a retired Moroccan-born Canadian professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player. He immigrated to Canada in 2002 when he was 5-years-old. He retired on April 28, 2020, to pursue a career in Valorant. He uses Brimstone quite efficiently and loves to play with the smoke and other utilities.

#3-C9 PVPX

Jamison "PVPX" Moore is an American player who currently streams for Cloud9.

He is an extremely balanced player and changes his playstyle based on the situation. He plays Brimstone a lot and has been seen as being creative with the different Brimstone abilities too. He knows the incendiary lineup too well, which turns out to be a game-changer in certain matches.

His balanced playstyle and proper use of utilities set him apart from other Valorant players.

#2-Hiko

Spencer "Hiko" Martin is a retired American professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Counter-Strike player. He retired from CS:GO on June 4th 2020 to focus on Valorant. He currently plays for the 100 Thieves team.

Hiko is an all-rounder when it comes to Valorant. He is well-known for his aggressive plays, always amazing his fans by living to fight another day. His Brimstone plays are exceptionally fun to watch.

#1-Barce

Ryo "barce" Takebayashi is a retired Japanese professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player. He retired on April 7th, 2020 to pursue a career in Valorant. He is one of the best Brimstone players. Team Jupiter is a team from Japan and Barce is one of the most consistent players for his team. Very few players can utilize the flexibility Brimstone brings to a professional Valorant team as Jupiter Barce does.

If someone wants to learn about the game mechanics along with how to master the agent Brimstone, Barce is the one to look for.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the author’s personal views on Valorant and is in no way a definitive list.