Valorant has become an immensely popular game with a huge player base.

The game has created a space of its own in the competitive FPS genre. Since its official release in June 2020, Riot Games has periodically released new maps, bug fixes, and new agents.

Valorant has a total of 15 agents and all new players have access to 5 agents by default. Each Valorant agent has different abilities. With the influx of professional players from previous FPS titles like CS: GO and Overwatch into Valorant, the number of players seems to be increasing by the day.

There are some dedicated Sova mains out there. While there is an abundance of experienced Sova players in the scene, very few of them stuck out from the rest of the bunch.

Sova is an initiator and helps the team with gathering intel using the Owl Drone and Recon Bolt. If a player is familiar with a strong lineup, Sova can be really useful. The shock darts can be used to kill enemies and stop them from defusing the spike. The ultimate Hunter’s Fury paired with Recon Bolt can be a deadly combination.

Hence, there are a lot of tricks and tips to learn from these pro-Sova players so that others can implement them in their own game. The Sova players can sometimes get creative with an agent in Valorant.

Below are the top 5 Sova players to follow in Valorant.

5 best Sova players to follow in Valorant

#5- Red

Red is an independent content creator and he usually plays solo. He is an extremely balanced player and changes his playstyle based on the situation. The streamer has been creative with different Sova lineups. From Solo queuing in Radiant, this player knows how to carry a team.

His balanced playstyle and proper use of utilities sets him apart from other Valorant players.

#4- Snapiex

Snapiex is a Sova main and an independent content creator on YouTube. He is known for his aggressive Sova plays in the Immortal ranks. This streamer tries to find new places to use the Shock Bolts and Recon Bolts. His videos are fun to watch and players can learn quite a bit watching them.

#3-Sinatraa

Jay Won better known as Sinatraa, is a professional Valorant player from America who plays for the Sentinels team. He is also one of the finest Sova players in the competitive scene.

This player knows how to use the initiator to its fullest potential and get frags out of it. Sinatraa has always explored and experimented with the agent's lineup, which has surprised the Valorant community.

#2- Hiko

Spencer "Hiko" Martin is a retired American professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Counter-Strike player. He retired from CS:GO on 4th June 2020 to focus on Valorant. He currently plays in the 100 Thieves team.

Hiko is an all-rounder when it comes to Valorant. He is well-known for his aggressive plays, always amazing his fans by living to fight another day. His Sova plays are exceptionally fun to watch.

#1- AverageJonas

For any Sova enthusiast in the community, there is nobody who hasn’t heard of the name Average Jonas. Originally Jonas “AverageJonas” Neversete was an opera singer. He went through an extraordinary journey in his life during the quarantine phase last year and found his refuge in Valorant when the game was released.

Jonas "AverageJonas" Navarsete is a Norwegian player previously playing for Epiphany Bolt. This streamer knows every lineup and does crazy things in a Valorant match. He creates new lineups in maps and controls the site with his recon as well as shock bolts, and secures the round with the ultimate ability.

If someone wants to learn about the game mechanics along with how to master the agent Sova, AverageJonas is the one to look for.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the author’s personal views on Valorant and is in no way the final list for others.