Valorant devs introduce "placement bug" hotfix for mid to low ranked tiers

Patch 2.08 was introduced in Valorant recently and with it, a new map names Breeze was added to the game.

The 6th map of the game was introduced after a lot of players demanded it. Episode 2 Act 3 brings a fresh Battlepass and the Forsaken skin line to the shop for players to purchase.

A bug was recently discovered in Valorant and it seems to be placing players in lower ranks, and it has become a cause of concern in the Valorant community.

We just caught a bug that caused incorrect ranked placements. A fix is in for players who have yet to play their placements, but we are working on a solution for those who were placed incorrectly. Stand by! — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 27, 2021

Players who have completed the placement match to get their new rank have reported receiving a much lower rank than expected.

Yeah, i just got ranked bronze can you put me into immortal again thanks! — SoaR Toby (@tobylewiss) April 27, 2021

Some players have even dropped from immortal to gold, which is a substantial dip in the ranks.

god game fr pic.twitter.com/dj3ejl5ZCX — DogeCoin CEO (@SnowwyVAL) April 27, 2021

This is a major problem, as lower-ranked players will be significantly outmatched, and high-level players will be forced to grind back to their original rank in Valorant.

Valorant devs looking for a fix for players affected

Riot Games have confirmed the existence of a bug like this, and they are said to have already fixed it for players who haven't played any placement matches yet.

The developers are still working to fix the issue for those players who have been affected by this issue.

A fix is rolling out now for a majority of those impacted by this Ranked placement bug, and should reach everyone within the next few hours. We''ll address those affected at the highest ranks early next week. Thanks for your patience! https://t.co/HSIK8Nex7y — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 30, 2021

There is no confirmation yet about how long it will take for Riot to post a patch to fix this problem. Riot has confirmed that they are working on it and that means the patch might be out early next week. People are eagerly waiting for the developers to shed some light on the upcoming updates in Valorant.

If a player has received a rank well below the original rank, it must be the bug that is causing it. Players who haven't played yet can now go and play safely, as a patch has been rolled out successfully.