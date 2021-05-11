5 best Yoru players to follow in Valorant

Valorant has created a space of its own in the competitive FPS genre.

Since its official release in June 2020, Riot Games has periodically released new maps, bug fixes, and new agents.

Valorant has a total of 15 agents, and all new players have access to 5 agents by default. Each Valorant agent has different abilities. With the influx of professional players from previous FPS titles like CS: GO and Overwatch into Valorant, the number of players seems to be increasing by the day.

There are some dedicated Yoru mains out there. Yoru is a Duelist who can be used for entry fragging. Fakeout can be used for confusing enemies and flanking them using the teleportation ability. The flashes are a bonus and can blind the enemies before striking them. Yoru can also provide intel using his ultimate ability, as he becomes invincible while using it and his sprint speed increases.

Below are the top 5 Yoru players to follow in Valorant.

#5-Subroza

Yassine "Subroza" Taoufik is a retired Moroccan-born Canadian professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player. He immigrated to Canada in 2002 when he was 5-years-old. He retired on April 28, 2020 to pursue a career in Valorant. He uses Yoru quite efficiently and loves to play with flashy agents.

#4-Ethos

Ethos was signed as a streamer by NRG on 24th January 2021. He is an aggressive Yoru main and a professional Valorant player. He is very well known for his aggressive plays, always amazing his fans by almost inexplicably living to fight another day.

If someone wants to learn about the game mechanics, along with how to master the agent Yoru, Ethos is the one to look out for.

#3-Flexinja

The top five list cannot be completed without mentioning Flexinja and his aggressive Yoru gameplay. Despite being an Omen main, he can play Yoru very well. He was signed as a streamer by NRG on January 19th, 2021. He is one of the best aggressive Yoru players in Valorant.

Flexinja is a bag full of tricks, and he outplays the enemies most of the time. A testament to his game sense and aim is the fact that he always targets headshots over body shots. The number of aces he has pulled off in recent times is also truly sensational.

#2-Red

Red is an independent content creator who usually plays solo. He is an extremely balanced player and changes his playstyle based on the situation. He has been playing Yoru a lot lately. The streamer has been seen getting creative with the different Yoru abilities too.

His balanced playstyle and proper use of utilities set him apart from other Valorant players.

#1-Shroud

Shroud was a professional CS: GO player who was well known for his game presence and amazing shooting skills. The Canadian player retired from the professional esports scene in 2018 and became a full-time content creator. Shroud has been a guiding star for players who want to learn about FPS games.

With a near-perfect aim and impeccable sense of ability usage, he quickly became one of the best in Valorant. He has been playing Yoru a lot lately, and players love watching his streams.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the author’s personal views on Valorant and is in no way a definitive list.