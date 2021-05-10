All Sova lineups for Valorant’s Breeze

Riot Games recently unveiled the sixth map of Valorant called Breeze.

Since its release, the Valorant community has seen a rise in videos explaining insane plays on the map. A majority of the community agreed that this map is meant to be for the attackers. Thus, defending becomes a massive challenge.

However, it is also a map that massively favors initiators. Information can be gathered easily by Agents like Sova, Breach, Cypher, and Skye. For those with a flair for geometry, this will help with all the lineups necessary for Breeze.

Gotta hit them with the @Snapiex Shockie two rounds in a row 🏹 My favorite lineup on Breeze so far! pic.twitter.com/Is7tLHSVsZ — Liquid Jonas 🏹 (@Average_Jonas) April 30, 2021

Sova can be an excellent Agent to play with if the player is familiar with the lineup. The Recon bolts and Owl Drone are good for collecting intel, whereas Shock bolts can hold a site, deny a spike plant or defuse successfully.

Breeze callouts in Valorant

Breeze follows a typical 3-lane map design with multiple connections in between. The map has many open spaces, which will likely instigate multiple fights between the attackers and defenders.

Before starting with the lineup guide, it is important to get familiar with all the map callouts for Breeze in Valorant.

Valorant: The Sova lineups for Breeze

For aggressive big-brain Sova mains, this is an opportunity to find the sneaky spots to strike a Recon or deny a plant using Shock Bolt. Lineups are necessary for gathering information without being detected. Thus, players need to be spot on with these lineups to cover both bomb sites simultaneously.

Recon Bolt Lineups

Recon Bolt is the signature ability of Sova in Valorant and is used for revealing the enemy’s position on the map.

From Defenders spawn to A Cave: To hit this lineup in Valorant, the defender needs to go to the spawn. Line up the crosshairs in a way so that it’s on the tip of the last leaf hanging from A Bridge. Then take it up in the sky and release it. The bolt will fall in A cave revealing the attackers in Valorant.

From Defenders spawn to A Cave

From Defenders spawn to A site: This is a tricky lineup in Valorant. Players need to execute this when they are defending A and can retake a site easily. To get this right, it takes a bit of practice. However, this lineup will reveal almost everything on A Site. Players are advised to put a one-bounce on their arrow to succeed at this.

From Defenders spawn to A site

From A Hall to Mid: This lineup is used to gather information from Mid in Valorant. The lineup will be top-rated soon, only because it offers information from the Mid. This makes it one of the best lineups to use to gather knowledge over an area. Players need to lineup their Recon Bolts like it is shown in the image and use one-bounce on their Darts.

From A Hall to Mid

Mid Nest to Bottom Mid: This lineup is used to scan the bottom mid if the defenders want to make aggressive plays and push at the beginning of the round. Players need to line up their Recon Bolts like it is shown in the image and use full charge on their Darts.

Mid Nest to Bottom Mid

B Main to B Site: This lineup is again for retaking a site B in Valorant. Players need to line up their Recon Bolts like it is shown in the image and use full charge on their Darts.

B Main to B Site

Defender Spawn to B Site: The use of its lineup is similar to the last one. Players need to line up their Recon Bolts as shown in the image (the leaves are making a "V" shape) and use full charge on their Darts.

Defender Spawn to B Site

Shock Bolts Lineups

A Site default double Shock Arrows: This lineup can be used post-plant in Valorant. The spike defusal can be denied. Players need to line up their Shock Bolts like it is shown in the image, use a two-bar charge, and go a bit down and use a one-bar charge on their Darts.

A Site default first Shock Arrow

A Site default second Shock Arrows

A Cave double Shock Arrows: This lineup can stop a Site A rush from the Cave in Valorant. Players need to line up their Shock Bolts like it is shown in the image and use a full bar charge on the first arrow and wait for five seconds before releasing the second dart using a two-bar charge.

A Cave first Shock Arrow

A Cave second Shock Arrow

B default from Site A Shock Arrows: This lineup is to deny a plant in the default plant spot and stop the defusal process. It works both ways depending on how the player wants to use it.

Players need to line up their Shock Bolts like it is shown in the image and use a full charge for the first arrow and then wait for five seconds before releasing the other one with two bars of charge.

B default from Site A first Shock Arrow

B default from Site A second Shock Arrow

B default from B courtyard Shock Arrows: For a post-plant situation on B Site, this lineup can be used in Valorant. This can stop the spike defusal process.

Players need to line up their Shock Bolts like it is shown in the image and use a single charge for the first arrow and then wait for five seconds before releasing the other one with a full charge.

B default from B courtyard first Shock Arrow

B default from B courtyard second Shock Arrow