Former Vitality CS: GO pro Shox officially signs up with Team Liquid

Team Liquid has added a bit of French flavor to their CS: GO lineup. The team has now added one of the best names in CS: GO to their active lineup. With the signing, which Team Liquid has made for their starting lineup, the hopes of fans have definitely gone by a few inches.

Over the years, Team Liquid has been a dominant force across several games with their consistent and top-notch performances. Their first appearance on the CS: GO scene was in 2015, and Team Liquid has never looked back ever since. After a spell of mixed rewards earlier, Team Liquid has really turned on the heat, and with their latest signing, things only look brighter.

Richard 'Shox' Papillon joins Team Liquid's CS: GO starting lineup

There have been many great names when it comes to the professional players of CS: GO. But few can match the quality and longevity of Frenchman Richard Papillon. Known as 'Shox' among his fans and in the competitive scene, he has been a household name in CS: GO.

But it was not a story of just one day of how Shox became the great rifler (lurker) he is today.

It all began with Counter-Strike

Shox was introduced to Counter-Strike by his brother when he was only 9. His parents understood the talent he had in him and was even allowed to pursue the game seriously. That was the start of what has been an incredible journey till now.

Age hasn't slowed Shox down

Many fans consider that their skills start to decline once a player enters their late 20s. However, this has not been the case with Shox, as he still shows his experience and ability. He is on an esteemed list of players who have attended all CS: GO Majors so far.

Team Liquid has acquired a legend for the game as Shox will now look to continue his journey post his stint with Team Vitality. While some fans have been skeptical about the signing, Team Liquid has made it clear with their announcement the role Shox will play in the lineup.

In a scene largely seen for the young, Shox's experience and ability to mentor will be vital to Team Liquid's success in the upcoming days.

