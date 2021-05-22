HLTV confirms Valve is targeting two CS: GO Majors in 2022

Valve confirmed their intentions to hold two CS: GO Majors every year, one in May and one in November, with a solitary Regional Major Ranking (RMR) competition per area preceding every occasion. The developers confirmed that they were open to approaches for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Majors for 2022 and 2023.

The potential hosts for the CS: GO Majors have until the end of June to present their proposition for the 2022 Majors and RMR rivalries, and the hosts will be chosen during the next month. With respect to the 2023 occasions, Valve will be accepting propositions until the end of November. However, it is unclear when the names of the hosts will be revealed.

Valve has plans for multiple CS: GO Majors in 2022 and 2023

After a long break due to the Covid pandemic, the CS: GO Major circuit will return in the fall with the $2 million PGL Major Stockholm (October 23 - November 7), which will come full circle with the end of the season games held at the Avicii Arena, earlier known as Ericsson Globe. It will be the first CS: GO Major since StarLadder Major Berlin in 2019, with the RMR qualifying measure effectively in progress in an online configuration.

Valve has reportedly targeted the 19th and 20th weeks (late May) for the first major and the 44th and 45th week (early November) for the second one. They said that would try to organize these tournaments in a "time zone convenient for a significant proportion of CS:GO players," calling on tournament organizers to consider the two times when the number of active players in CS: GO are at the zenith (16:00 CET and 21:00 CET) when preparing their bids.

Each of the five regions of CS:GO (Europe, CIS, North America, South America and Asia/Oceania) are supposed to hold one LAN and one RMR event before the Majors. Valve will provide financial and other aid for the prize money, travel and lodging of the participants and casters for these events.