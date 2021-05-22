CS: GO Major 2021 venue renamed 'Avicii Arena' in honor of late Swedish DJ

Ericsson Globe, the venue that will host the upcoming CS: GO Major, was recently renamed the Avicii Arena in honor of the late Swedish DJ.

As of today, Avicii Arena is the new name of the iconic globe shaped arena in Sweden. Avicii Arena becomes a symbol and meeting place for an initiative focused on young people's mental health #ForABetterDay https://t.co/7Hv8g8Wm9t — Tim Bergling (@Avicii) May 19, 2021

Known as the Stockholm Globe Arena since it was unveiled in 1989, the indoor arena was renamed the Ericsson Globe in 2009. However, almost 12 years later, the arena has once again been renamed, this time in honor of the late Swedish DJ, Avicii.

The Avicii Arena is a popular theater for concerts and is the home stadium of Sweden's men's national ice hockey team.

As PGL has already confirmed, the 2021 CS: GO Major will also be held at the Avicii Arena.

The 2021 PGL CS: GO Major in Stockholm, Sweden, is expected to feature a prize pool of $2 million and will be held in the months of October and November.

CS: GO 2021 PGL Major Stockholm to be held in the Avicii Arena

Valve has maintained a steady structure of two annual major tournaments for CS: GO since 2016.

However, with the breakout of the global pandemic in 2020, Valve was forced to cancel the only ESL One: Rio 2020 CS: GO major while also scrapping plans for any other LAN events.

😳 Ready for PGL Major Stockholm 2021? pic.twitter.com/ExcJEoVvrD — Ninjas in Pyjamas (@NIP) January 27, 2021

The PGL Major Stockholm is scheduled to be the first CS: GO Major since the StarLadder Berlin Major in 2019. Valve has also confirmed that since 2021 will feature only one Major, players will compete for a staggering prize pool of $2 million.

The PGL Major Stockholm, which will be held in the Avicii Arena, is set to begin on October 23rd, with the Grand Final set to take place on November 7th.

Given that this will be the first CS: GO Major in over two years, Valve is also expected to release additional in-game content to provide an interactive experience for everyone who's watching from home.

On top of this, the PGL Major Stockholm is also supposed to be the first CS: GO Major that will be broadcast in 4K resolution.

Stockholm 2021 will be the BIGGEST CSGO event ever according to PGL CEO pic.twitter.com/2wJqq17HL4 — Trash (@xTrash777) May 21, 2021

With the Avicii Arena featuring a full capacity of 15,000 fans, the PGL Major Stockholm is also expected to mark the return of on-spot viewers to esports tournaments.

Apart from the PGL Major Stockholm, Valve has confirmed that the annual Dota 2 championship, The International 10, will also be conducted at the Avicii Arena from August 5th to August 15th.