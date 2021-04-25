5 biggest CS: GO roster changes in 2021

CS: GO's competitive scene can be a cruel mistress. With even the largest names on the scene ending up on the chopping block, results are everything in one of the oldest and most prestigious esports of all time.

2021 has been a tumultuous year in many regards for the CS: GO scene, with rankings going topsy turvy with online play. The year has seen the rise of new kids on the block, with Gambit taking world #1 and the phasing out of the old guard with Flusha departing from Fnatic.

Here are 5 of the most significant CS: GO roster switch-ups that have occurred in 2021.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 update patch notes: Major changes to the Battle Pass missions revealed

5 biggest CS: GO roster moves in 2021

#5 - Flusha leaves Fnatic

Major MVP and three-time Major winner under the Fnatic banner, Robin "Flusha" Rönnquist decided to part ways with his squad. After a brief stint in Cloud9, Flusha had returned to Fnatic, joining his comrades JW and Krimz to reform the Fnatic core. After a string of middling results; however, Flusha decided a change was in order and left the squad in January 2021.

Advertisement

#4 - Vitality benches RpK

31-year-old veteran of the Counter-Strike scene, RpK found himself on Team Vitality fulfilling his role as "Le Tank." The reliable rifler posted consistent performances for his squad since its inception and silenced many doubters who called the star "washed." In what came as a complete surprise, Team Vitality benched RpK in April 2021.

#3 - G2 benches KennyS

One of the most prolific AWPers to grace CS: GO, KennyS' best days are long gone, but his performances for G2 esports have been quite impressive over the past year with buzzings of "vintage KennyS" making a return.

That wasn't to last, as the French AWPer found himself benched in 2021 and hinted at a potential move to Valorant.

Advertisement

#2 - Fallen joins Team Liquid

After the demise of the abysmal project that was Mibr before being rebuilt, Fallen found himself out of a team in late 2020. In January 2021, Team Liquid announced that it had signed the Brazilian AWPer who would be filling the role of an AWPer and IGL in their CS: GO squad. With the double Major winner playing for the team, Team Liquid will be hoping to find many more first-place finishes in 2021.

#1 - Device leaves Astralis for NiP

Arguably the most consistent AWPer of recent times, Device had made a name for himself on Astralis with numerous trophies, four major titles, and two major MVP's under his belt.

In what was a shock move to the entire CS: GO community, Device announced his departure from the squad in April 2021 for a whopping $1 million buyout. Quoting lack of motivation due to being isolated from his team and poor results as the primary motivator, Device stated that his move to NiP is the next logical step as he settles in Stockholm, Sweden, where NiP HQ is located.

Also read: When will CS: GO star Device play his first match for NiP?