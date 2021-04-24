When will CS: GO star Device play his first match for NiP?

Star AWPer and four-time CS: GO major winner Nicolai "Device" Reedtz has left his legendary Astralis roster for pastures anew. Hopping the Danish fence, the player finds himself on Swedish soil playing for Ninjas in Pyjamas after nearly a decade with the Astralis core.

With the news coming as a shock to everyone, it's unclear as to when the internal wheels of the deal were set in motion. NiP has announced when Device will make his first appearance for the team and how many days he will be getting to scrim with his new roster mates.

When will CS: GO star Device play his first official match for NiP?

Ninjas in Pyjamas have officially announced that Device will make his debut on May 10th as part of Flashpoint Season 3's Double Elimination bracket.

Device will replace fellow CS: GO player and AWPer Tim "nawwk" Jonasson on the starting roster. While the latter isn't a free agent, he remains on NiP's bench for now. It is unclear whether the organization is opening up offers for nawwk's signing to other CS: GO teams.

With around 15 days to slot into the new team, all eyes will be on Device as the two-time major MVP makes his solo debut of sorts. After attending every major with the TSM-Astralis core, this will be Device's first year with a new team in his entire CS: GO career.

Device is one of the players to attend every CS: GO major so far (Image via Liquipedia)

As for the upcoming events scheduled for the Ninjas in Pyjamas, fans can expect to see Device at the following events in 2021 (subject to elimination):

Flashpoint 3 - May 10th to May 30th

IEM Summer 2021 - June 3rd to June 13th

Blast Premier Spring Final 2021 - June 15th to June 20th

ESL Pro League Season 14 - September 8th to October 10th

As a roster plagued by middling results since 2016, NiP is looking to revitalize its CS: GO legacy with Device and go back to the days of total domination when they reigned supreme in 2012-2013.

