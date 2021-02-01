Asus India announces CS: GO India tournament and ROG Academy for 2021

Asus ROG Academy is a new initiative by the Taiwanese PC component, peripherals, and laptop manufacturer, to train and improve the skills of esports professionals.

Republic Of Gamers, more commonly known as ROG, is the gaming-focused sub-brand of the Taiwanese company. The recently announced ROG Academy is India’s first virtual academy for gamers.

As a part of the initiative, Asus ROG is looking to identify PC gamers and budding esports professional through a screening process and provide them with a platform to develop and enhance their skills, which will help them when competing at national and global level.

This initiative of ROG Academy is part of Asus’s dedication to building a strong gaming ecosystem in India and empowering gamers through a number of programs and initiatives.

What is ROG Academy ?

ROG Academy is India’s first virtual academy dedicated to developing the skills of upcoming esports players. It is a three monthlong program, where the selected gamers will be trained by professional esports players and coaches.

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India has this to say:

The count of online gamers in India grew by 31% in 2019 and reached approximately 365 million; is expected to reach 440 million by 2022 as per a FICCI- EY report on the media and entertainment industry. Owing to the pandemic, we are witnessing a permanent shift in content consumption patterns globally and increased digital acceleration. With an increase in E-sports gamers during the pandemic.

Regarding ROG Academy, he added this:

ROG Academy, empowering gamers to conquer competitions and elevating the esports industry. We aim to encourage more and more gamers, mentor them through their journey, and familiarize them with future opportunities in this landscape. This initiative will provide a huge boost in establishing a pool of credible E-sports players in India and pave the way for next-generation gamers with access to resources, mentorship, and training.

For the first season of the quarter, ROG Academy will involve Counter-Strike: Global Offensive as the official title. The final six players will also be receiving ₹15,000 as a stipend during the three month period, .

Application and selection process of ROG Academy

The registration of ROG Academy will begin from February 1st and will be open till February 10th, 2021. Any gamer of age 16 and above can register. Players between the age of 16 and 18 need to provide a consent letter from their parents.

Registration link: ROG Academy

After the registration process, all participants will go through a screening process. Shortlisted candidates will be placed in mixed teams, based on their roles. After a further screening process involving in-game abilities, the top 20 candidates will then be sorted into four squads.

The top six players from the four squads will receive admission into ROG Academy. After admission, the six players will receive training from professional esports players and coaches for a period of three months.

This initiative by Asus ROG is an quite amazing. It will certainly sharpen the skills of upcoming esports players. It will help prepare them before representing India at the global stage.