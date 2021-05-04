Major CS: GO update brings new map into the active duty map pool

Earlier today, Valve released a major update to CS: GO. The update brought a new map into the active duty map pool, introducing a new case and, most importantly, new chicken models.

The size of the update is approximately 1 GB. The CS: GO community had been expecting an update for a couple of days as Operation Broken Fang was scheduled to end on April 30th. The update also included some map changes and tweaks, along with a lot of fresh new content.

Also read: 5 biggest CS: GO roster changes in 2021

The new maps of CS: GO

Ancient’s A Site has been re-worked and CTs now have two ways to get to the site. A plateau has been added for long gun fights into tunnels. B site has received minor tweaks: pic.twitter.com/oHQ4q2ckFK — CS:GO (@CSGO) May 3, 2021

The single biggest change was the addition of Ancient into the active duty map pool and the removal of Train. Train had been a part of the active duty map pool since March 31st, 2015.

Meanwhile, Ancient was released alongside Operation Broken Fang on December 4th, 2020. This makes Ancient the newest map to ever be added to the active duty map pool.

The reception has been polarizing among pro players. Simple, who many consider to be the best CS: GO player to ever play the game, has criticized Valve's decision to add Ancient to the active duty map pool on Twitter.

AHAHAHAH, what is this map fellas — Sasha (@s1mpleO) May 3, 2021

Meanwhile Device, who recently shocked the CS: GO world by leaving Astralis for NIP, took an optimistic approach to Valve's decision.

Tuesday reminder:

Overpass went from a bad map to the best in the game @CSGO can do the same again here 🙏 — Nicolai Reedtz (@dev1ce) May 4, 2021

The current active duty map pool will include:

Dust II

Mirage

Inferno

Overpass

Nuke

Vertigo

Ancient

Valve also confirmed that the upcoming RMR events will be using the old active duty map pool instead of the new one.

Yes. These RMRs will use the old Map Pool. https://t.co/cU2MNOR8GN — CS:GO (@CSGO) May 3, 2021

Two new maps, Grind and Mocha, have been added to official matchmaking in Scrimmage, Casual, and Deathmatch game modes, replacing Apollo, Engage, and Anubis.

Calavera and Pitstop have also been added to official matchmaking in Wingman game mode, replacing Elysion and Guard.

New weapon case and other changes

Valve introduced a new weapon case, The Snakebite Case. The case featured 17 community-made weapons and included the Broken Fang Glove collection as one of the rare special items.

The new Snakebite Case. (Image via Valve)

A new subscription-based service known as CS: GO 360 has also been added to the game. Players can pay a dollar a month to continue collecting official Competitive and Wingman stats.

Retakes have been added to Wargames as a permanent game mode, while Broken Fang Premier mode, now renamed Premier Competitive, will remain available for all players.

Lastly, Valve provided a visual upgrade for all the chickens in the game. Chickens are as big of a part of CS: GO as any map or weapon. Chickens now come in four different colors and look more realistic and sharp.

@csgo devs actually added four new chicken skins pic.twitter.com/qRtzMpS9UT — Gabe Follower ★ (@gabefollower) May 3, 2021

Also read: How much did CS: GO star Device's transfer to NiP from Astralis cost?