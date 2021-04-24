How much did CS: GO star Device's transfer to NiP from Astralis cost?

Danish CS: GO powerhouse Nicolai "Device" Reedtz made headlines recently when his surprise move to Ninjas in Pyjamas was revealed.

Signing a three-year contract with the Swedish esports organization, Device's deal comes as one of the biggest roster moves of the year. Considering his contract with Astralis didn't expire until December 2021, it begs the question: how much did Device's buyout actually cost?

How much did CS: GO star Device's transfer to NiP cost?

Device's move from Astralis to the Ninjas in Pyjamas is a whopping $1 million, according to reports from Danish CS: GO website dust2.dk.

Speaking about what went on behind the scenes and the reasons behind his switch to the black and green NiP jersey, Device had this to say. (translated from Danish, some context may be lost)

"The past year with COVID and all that has happened has been tough for everyone. Living far away from the office and not having the opportunity to meet with your teammates while having to do everything from a distance has felt extra hard for me. It has become obvious to me how much I miss having a team and an organization close and the whole situation has made me feel it's time to make a change and find myself."

The Danish CS: GO legend has had unprecedented success with his former Astralis roster, with over four Major titles and two Major MVPs under his belt among countless other trophies.

The AWPer is known for his consistency and reliability in holding angles and locking down sites for his team; a trait that has been both a point of admiration as well as discontent on the internet.

With Ninjas in Pyjamas having abysmal results in the past couple of years, Device could be the pillar to rebuild its crumbling CS: GO legacy.

