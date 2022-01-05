Team Vitality announces new CS: GO line-up consisting of dupreeh, Magisk, and zonic

Team Vitality are determined to fortify their CS: GO roster with the addition of the former Astralis trio dupreeh, Magisk and zonic, who bid farewell to the Danish powerhouse in December 2021.

Vitality was on the lookout for ideal replacements after parting ways with CS: GO veteran Richard "shox" Papillon. The unexpected departure of dupreeh, Magisk and zonic stimulated the French organization to effectuate the transfer.

Team Vitality announced their final squad for the 2022 season, as teams all over the world prepare for the 10th year in CS: GO's competitive history.

Team Vitality finalize CS: GO squad for 2022 season

2021 concluded with Team Vitality being ranked the 2nd best CS: GO team in the world. With the 2022 season around the corner, Vitality are determined to overthrow Natus Vincere to emerge as the best in the world.

Team Vitality 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Following their latest acquisition, Team Vitality announced their roster for the 2022 season as follows:

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Kevin “Misutaaa” Rabier

Dan “apEX” Madesclaire

Peter “dupreeh” Rothmann Rasmussen

Emil “Magisk” Hoffmann Reif

Danny "zonic" Sørensen (coach)

Dupreeh, Magisk and zonic previously enjoyed an illustrous career with the Danish organization, Astralis. dupreeh and zonic are among the founding members of Astralis, and have been accredited with four CS: GO Majors during their tenure.

Magisk joined the side 2 years after their formation and was integral in their efforts to earn three Major titles.

Josip Brtan @brcho_ Astralis' trophies with zonic, dupreeh, and Magisk:



BLAST Global Final '19 Astralis' trophies with zonic, dupreeh, and Magisk:DH Marseille '18EPL S7ECS S5ELEAGUE Premier '18FACEIT MajorBLAST IstanbulIEM Chicago '18ECS S6EPL S8BLAST LisbonIEM Katowice '19BLAST Sao PauloStarladder MajorIEM BeijingECS S8BLAST Global Final '19 https://t.co/H0yqG7jQiH

dupreeh and zonic were part of the Astralis squad that historically claimed 3 consecutive Majors, between 2017 and 2018. Till date, Astralis' tally in the Valve-hosted Majors remains unbeaten.

The Danish side has reigned over CS:GO for the longest period, being ranked #1 on ESL World Rankings for well over 500 days.

What can we expect from Team Vitality in 2022?

With s1mple and NAVI's domination of CS:GO's competitive esports in 2021, Team Vitality only had a narrow shot at success. Nevertheless, they managed to cling on to the second spot on the ESL World Rankings.

Team Vitality @TeamVitality



IEM Winter - Final

Our CSGO Athletes won one last trophy together in a fluid and clean fashion 🤩 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 - 12 December 2021IEM Winter - FinalOur CSGO Athletes won one last trophy together in a fluid and clean fashion 🤩 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 - 12 December 2021IEM Winter - FinalOur CSGO Athletes won one last trophy together in a fluid and clean fashion 🤩🐝 https://t.co/5qiHmOzBvf

Team Vitality added the IEM XVI Winter to their trophy cabinet in December to conclude their 2021 campaign on a good note. The team retains 3 members from their 2021 roster, after the departure of Richard "shox" Papillon and Rémy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam (coach).

Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut is currently one of the best players in the world and graces Vitality's squad as their primary choice for an AWPer. The 21-year-old currently enjoys the #1 spot on HLTV's player rankings.

misutaaa @misutaaaCSGO Many things to say about this season, we would have loved to lift one last trophy to finish in style. Thank you everyone for your amazing support, it’s time to come home & enjoy Christmas break Many things to say about this season, we would have loved to lift one last trophy to finish in style. Thank you everyone for your amazing support, it’s time to come home & enjoy Christmas break ❤️ https://t.co/UCmFNl3My2

Kévin "misutaaa" Rabier is another exciting feature in the squad. After an incredible rookie year in 2020, misutaaa maintains his spot on Vitality's roster. Counter Strike veteran Dan "apEX" Madesclaire will continue his role as the IGL.

While Vitality have announced their 5-man roster for next season, the situation regarding Jayson "Kyojin" Nguyen Van's transfer is still unclear.

Vitality aims to return to the upper echelons of professional CS: GO and compete with global opposition for the most prestigious titles. Their newest additions are sure to bolster their firepower for the upcoming line of tournaments.

