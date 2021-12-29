Why did CS: GO stars dupreeh, Magisk and zonic leave Astralis? 

Astralis, one of the greatest teams to grace CS: GO, bid farewell to three seasoned members of their squad. Dupreeh, Magisk, and their head coach - zonic, leave Astralis before the start of next season and await their next venture in CS: GO.

Peter "dupreeh" Rasmussen and Danny "zonic" Sørensen are founding members of Astralis who have been with the team since early 2016. Emil "Magisk" Reif joined the team in 2018 and has been pivotal to their success ever since.

dupreeh, Magisk and zonic leave Astralis' CS: GO roster

Astralis initiated their squad-dismemberment with the unexpected departure of Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz to Ninjas in Pyjamas in April 2021. Following his transfer, Astralis was hit with an array of disappointing results in their official fixtures. The team went trophyless in 2021, despite enjoying a fairly successful season the year before.

Today, we bid farewell to three Astralis legends. Best of luck, Peter, Emil and Danny. You will forever be a part of the #AstralisFamily . Thank you for everything. We will see you later. ❤️

Reportedly in July 2021, Astralis' head coach, zonic, was disappointed in the actions carried out by the organization. With the contracts of the squad's core members up for expiry, the team entered a state of uncertainty. This prompted zonic to search for a move away from the Danish side.

Earlier in November 2021, a potential transfer of dupreeh, Magisk and zonic to Team Vitality was reported after Astralis acquired three new members. Following the signing of Kristian "⁠k0nfig⁠" Wienecke, Benjamin "⁠blameF⁠" Bremer, and Alexander "⁠ave⁠" Holdt in November, it was almost certain that the era of the Astralis that dominated CS: GO was nearing its end, making way for the next generation.

Peter "dupreeh" Rasmussen and Danny "zonic" Sørensen are among the founders of Astralis. Together with Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz, Finn "karrigan" Andersen, Andreas "Xyp9x" Højsleth and René "cajunb" Borg, they formed what would be considered the greatest CS: GO roster of all time.

Astralis' trophies with zonic, dupreeh, and Magisk:

DH Marseille '18
EPL S7
ECS S5
ELEAGUE Premier '18
FACEIT Major
BLAST Istanbul
IEM Chicago '18
ECS S6
EPL S8
BLAST Lisbon
IEM Katowice '19
BLAST Sao Paulo
Starladder Major
IEM Beijing
ECS S8
BLAST Global Final '19

Following the departure of dev1ce, Astralis entered a state of rebuild. The first player to sign for the team was Lucas "Bubzkji" Andersen. However, since the team lacked the presence of a threatening AWPer, Philip "Lucky" Ewald was acquired.

Astralis bathes in a myriad of achievements that most CS: GO teams can only dream of. Following their formation in January 2016, Astralis earned their first-ever Majors title at the ELEAGUE Major: Atlanta 2017. September 2018 to September 2019 witnessed Astralis reign over professional CS: GO as the most dominant team in the history of the game, collecting three consecutive Majors titles during the period.

