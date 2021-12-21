"My mental health has taken a hammering this year": CS: GO pro dev1ce dispels rumors of leaving NIP

CS: GO star Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz of Ninjas in Pyjamas dispelled rumors about returning to former team Astralis via Twitter on December 21, 2021.

Nicolai Reedtz @dev1ce 1/5: Hey guys, 2021 has been a tough year for so many people, myself included. Today there is new speculation as to the reason why I’m currently taking time out: I shouldn’t have to, but as it’s proving unfair on my team mates, I thought it best to offer an explanation... 1/5: Hey guys, 2021 has been a tough year for so many people, myself included. Today there is new speculation as to the reason why I’m currently taking time out: I shouldn’t have to, but as it’s proving unfair on my team mates, I thought it best to offer an explanation...

One day prior, speculation was rife in the CS: GO community regarding dev1ce's return to Astralis. In April 2021, the internet went on a frenzy when NIP announced its acquisition of dev1ce. However, the player has yet to earn a major title with the Swedish side. He is currently taking time away from the team.

The Danish AWPer reportedly took a leave of absence from NIP for his mental health. In a Twitter thread, dev1ce explained his leave of absence and shut down rumors regarding returning to Astralis.

CS: GO star dev1ce clears the air regarding his transfer situation

On April 23, 2021, dev1ce shocked the entire CS: GO community by leaving Astralis to join the Swedish team Ninjas in Pyjamas. This ended the 5-year career dev1ce enjoyed in Astralis, where he claimed four majors from 2017-19.

Months into his new chapter, dev1ce experienced a breakup with his significant other, which profoundly impacted his mental health.

Nicolai Reedtz @dev1ce 2/5: My mental health has taken a hammering this year, for both personal reasons and the pressure that comes with playing professional esports.



NIP and my team mates have been very understanding in letting me work on my mental well-being for the end of the year... 2/5: My mental health has taken a hammering this year, for both personal reasons and the pressure that comes with playing professional esports. NIP and my team mates have been very understanding in letting me work on my mental well-being for the end of the year...

dev1ce and former girlfriend Emilia Hult resided in Stockholm for four years. To effectively balance work with his time, he resorted to a transfer that led to his move to one of Sweden's greatest CS: GO teams, Ninjas in Pyjamas.

In a Twitch stream on December 16, Hult confirmed her breakup with dev1ce. This has noticeably affected the player's performance, leading to him taking time off the team, as seen during Blast Premier: World Final 2021 and IEM XVI Winter.

However, dev1ce shut down all claims about his return to Astralis and opened up the situation. He mentioned that his teammates at NIP are aware and supportive of his position.

Since his recent breakup, dev1ce has been working on recovering and re-establishing his early stature as one of the best players in CS: GO. In response to the rumors revolving around his departure from NIP, he stated:

"All of these nonsense reports of me leaving the team, are exactly that, nonsense..."

Nicolai Reedtz @dev1ce 4/5: When anyone is having issues surrounding the health of their mind I believe that it’s imperative they’re given time and space to deal with them: and not be bombarded with falsities... 4/5: When anyone is having issues surrounding the health of their mind I believe that it’s imperative they’re given time and space to deal with them: and not be bombarded with falsities...

The player expressed frustration with the media for not providing him with the space to recover. He said:

"I hope this serves to stop further unsettling rumours and kindly ask the media to respect my privacy at this time."

dev1ce plans on returning to the Ninjas in Pyjamas roster soon and is actively preparing for his comeback.

