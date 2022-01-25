"C'mon man!": Disguised Toast and Rich Campbell humorously play up 'feud' during Mizkif's 'Parasocial'

Earlier last week, a minor tussle between Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang and Rich "RichWCampbell" Campbell blew up when the latterr reacted to Toast’s 'roast' about him.

Earlier today during Mizkif’s popular show Parasocial, the duo humorously played up the 'fued,' while other prominent Twitch streamers joined the action.

Earlier today, during the "Parasocial" show, Rich tried really hard to get a reaction from fellow-streamer Toast, for which there was no reaction coming from the former streamer and he just silentely laughed at the situation.

"You’re still an inspiration for me. Toast, c’mon man!"

Disguised Toast recalls the drama with Rich Campbell

During Toast’s livestream last week, after he revealed that he DMCA struck his own stream, he mentioned Rich and referred to him as “some dude,” to which the latter took took 'offense.'

It was later clarified that both parties reached out to each other via text and had resolved the drama internally. Hwoever, there was a humuorous callback to their altercation.

Mizkif was streaming the final episode of his famous Twitch show Parasocial, where members of OTK (One True King) went against the members of OTV (Offline TV).

A number of prominent Twitch streamers were present for the episode, which included Asmongold, Rich Campbell, Disguised Toast, Pokimane, Emiru, Esfand, Cyr, and the host himself, Mizkif.

An hour and a half into the stream, when everyone had to name a breakfast item, Rich gave "Toast" as his answer. At this point, Asmongold poked fun at Rich's recent drama involving Toast.

“Why don’t you say pancakes Rich?”

Rich Campbell took a moment to analyze the question Asmongold had asked and wittily replied that he had had Toast in his head for a while.

“I don't know man. I just, I’ve had Toast in my head for a while now.”

Mizkif then joined in the ribbing as well:

“Yeah, for a few months. Past month at least.”

Asmongold continued with the banter and gave a huge blow to Rich:

“Unfortunately, it seems like the feeling wasn’t mutual”

After his comment, the whole cast went silent and everyone took a moment to react. Mizkif couldn't stop laughing and everyone else was stunned. Rich Campbell took a deep breath and replied:

“You want reasons I started making content? You’re still an inspiration for me.”

Mizkif drew attention to how Disguised Toast was not reacting to Rich’s words at all:

“He’s not even paying attention to you.”

Rich Campbell desperately tried to get a reaction from Disguised Toast, but he sat silently and kept laughing at the whole made up ‘feud’:

“Toast! C’mon man!”

Fans react to the humours banter between Disguised Toast and Rich Campbell

With the such a crew of famous streamers present together, the livestream, especially this incident, garnered a lot of fan reactions. Users on Reddit had these to say about the interaction:

Disguised Toast is a 30 year-old Canadian Twitch streamer and YouTuber who is famous for playing Hearthstone at the highest level. He is a part of the famous livestreamer group Offline TV.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rich Campbell is an ex-World of Warcraft and DOTA 2 host. He co-founded One True King (OTK) along with Asmongold, Mizkif and Esfand back in 2020.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan