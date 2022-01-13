"I messaged one LilyPichu": Disguised Toast reveals DMCA strike was orchestrated by himself

In completely unprecedented news, Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang has revealed that his DMCA strike (which led to a two-day suspension) was planned by himself and executed through the help of a friend.

The streamer, who was unexpectedly unbanned just two days after announcing his suspension (which many thought to have been for a month), held a massive return stream where he revealed his entire masterplan.

January 5th. One week. One week before I got banned.. I messaged one LilyPichu with the 'Ay bruh.'

Disguised Toast asked LilyPichu to DMCA strike him

Two days after being unbanned from Twitch because of a DMCA strike, Disguised Toast held a livestream on the platform and revealed the whole plan he had orchestrated behind the scenes.

Dramatically unveiling his plot, he lifted his phone towards the camera and slowly revealed, line by line, the text messages he had exchanged with fellow OfflineTV member Lily "Lily Pichu" Ki, a week before his suspension.

Wang asked her to DMCA strike him without telling anyone. The message read:

"I'm going to need you to DMCA strike me. Don't tell anyone though."

After LilyPichu inquired about the reason behind the action, he responded:

"To scare people from watching anime."

Ki showed hesitation, wondering if it would work. However, Wang had an idea in mind:

"If you do it while I'm live on Twitch, it would scare a lot of people."

After sharing the messages with his viewers, he exclaimed he was surprised at how long it took for the DMCA strike to come through.

Screenshot of Disguised Toast's message as shown by him (via Twitch/DisguisedToast)

While some viewers expressed concern over LilyPichu possibly filing a fake DMCA claim (which is illegal), Wang clarified another layer of the plan that absolved her of any unlawful activity.

Speaking on how he was attempting to get DMCA'd as he spent days and days watching anime on stream with no repurcussions, Wang said:

"Like I wanted to be striked so bad I asked my roommate to DMCA strike me.. legally of course. I played Lily's song, 'Last Cup of Coffee,' on the day I asked her to DMCA strike me because I didn't want her to file a false DMCA claim. Because, false DMCA is by the way, illegal, and that's what happened to (HasanAbi)."

Wang was speaking in reference to the situation faced by Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, whose old Twitch stream was taken down after a DMCA claim was filed on the MasterChef content he streamed. It was later revealed that the claim was faked and not initiated by the show's license holders.

Viewers react to Disguised Toast's masterplan reveal

After Wang revealed his entire plan on his stream, users of Livestream Fail reacted with a variety of emotions, some recalling his sly nature from his Among Us days.

Redditors react to Disguised Toast's clip (Image via /r/LivestreamFail)

It remains to be seen how other streamers react to the whole act, including those who criticized Wang and were elated to see him banned from the platform.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha