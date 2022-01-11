Why did Disguised Toast receive a ban from Twitch today?

Following the two-day suspension of Imane "Pokimane" Anys, fellow OfflineTV member Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang recently became the latest streamer to get banned from Twitch for watching licensed content on stream.

While Poki got banned for watching the popular animated TV show Avatar: The Last Airbender, Toast was suspended for reacting to Japanese anime Death Note.

Disguised Toast banned from Twitch during crucial episode of Death Note

Over the past few weeks, Disguised Toast has been reacting to many anime episodes of shows like Naruto: Shippuden. However, after running scot-free for a long time, his luck finally ran out today when Twitch slapped him with a ban for a DMCA-related complaint while watching Death Note on his stream.

To make matters worse, his suspension couldn't have come at a worse time, as his ban arrived amid the crucial Episode 24. He could have completed reacting to the show's major plot if his ban came about 20 mins later.

Toast @DisguisedToast they really couldn't have waited 20 more minutes huh they really couldn't have waited 20 more minutes huh

It's me @Rizalnugr_ Twitch: *didn't ban Toast after 100+ episodes of oturaN and suddenly ban Toast at the last episode of etoN htaeD.*



Also Twitch: Twitch: *didn't ban Toast after 100+ episodes of oturaN and suddenly ban Toast at the last episode of etoN htaeD.*Also Twitch: https://t.co/iM1aUK0sfN

mayhem 🫂💬🧃 @PATlTOS TOAST GOT BANNED ON THE 25TH EPISODE OF DEATH NOTE OHH NAAWWWWW TOAST GOT BANNED ON THE 25TH EPISODE OF DEATH NOTE OHH NAAWWWWW 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Over the past week, the platform has seen a flurry of DMCA-related issues troubling many of its most popular streamers.

For the longest of time, streamers like xQc, HasanAbi, Mizkif, and many more had been reacting to TV shows on their streams. While some shows didn't lead to any DMCA trouble, others, like Avatar: The Last Airbender and MasterChef, have caused some headaches for the reactors.

While most of them were just regular DMCA complaints, Pokimane was the first prominent streamer to be struck with the ban hammer when her 10-hour Avatar: The Last Airbender broadcast was cut down by its rights holders on Saturday.

Following Pokimane's suspension, many fans believed that Toast would take it easy with the anime streams on his channel. However, during his recent stream, the Amigops member explained why he was watching them on stream even though he knew he wasn't doing the right thing.

"I wanna do this to try and showcase that this is happening on Twitch, and people who take advantage of it are rewarded, and people who don't are kind of crowded out."

At the time of writing, there hasn't been any information about the duration of Disguised Toast's ban from Twitch. While creators like Pokimane only received a two-day suspension, it remains to be seen if the platform will show the same leniency towards Toast.

However, in the end, it seems like fans will have to live with not seeing the Canadian streamer on their screens for a while.

