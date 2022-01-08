"I did everything you said": Pokimane appears to blame Disguised Toast for her Twitch ban

Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys recently became the first high-profile content creator to receive a ban from the platform for watching licensed DMCA content following her Avatar: The Last Airbender reaction stream.

Pokimane tweeted about her 48-hour suspension from Twitch. While she noted that she would return on Monday, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer couldn't resist blaming her troubles on fellow OfflineTV member, Disguised Toast.

pokimane @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast i did everything you said.. and yet still @DisguisedToast i did everything you said.. and yet still 😭😭

Pokimane holds Disguised Toast responsible for providing the wrong advice to stream Avatar: The Last Airbender

Twitch streamer Pokimane recently got banned from Twitch after she was reported for watching licensed content on her stream in the form of the widely popular animated TV show, Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The streamer revealed in her tweet that she was suspended for 48 hours, and she also stated that she would return on Monday with a 12-hour comeback stream.

However, it seems like Pokimane wasn't quite chuffed about receiving a suspension, and she was disheartened to find out that the streamer's Avatar fans betrayed her, as it's very likely that she was manually reported for watching licensed content.

pokimane @pokimanelol the fire nation attacked the fire nation attacked

To add salt to the wound, fellow streamer and OfflineTV crewmate Disguised Toast couldn't help but make fun of Pokimane, as the former had been watching many animes for the past few weeks without any trouble.

Toast @DisguisedToast



(and deleted all his vods and clips from the past 2 weeks) @pokimanelol when the world needed him most, he vanished(and deleted all his vods and clips from the past 2 weeks) @pokimanelol when the world needed him most, he vanished(and deleted all his vods and clips from the past 2 weeks) https://t.co/vcKldoOPqU

Additionally, Toast revealed that to save himself from any trouble, he even deleted his old VODs and clips so that he doesn't get into the radius of Twitch's ire regarding any DMCA complaints in the future.

Pokimane was quite troubled by the fact that Toast was running scot-free when she would be the one bearing the brunt of a 48-hour suspension. Moreover, it looks like she even took some advice from the Canadian streamer on how to stream these shows without getting into any trouble with Twitch.

Twitch might take other streamers into its radius or ire

However, that didn't work at all, with Pokimane becoming the first popular streamer to be banned from the platform for watching licensed content. It remains to be seen if this will be the first of many suspensions from Twitch for this issue, as many have speculated that there will soon be a crackdown.

For the past few weeks, many streamers have reacted to popular shows on their channels. It will be interesting to see if these content creators will face Twitch's wrath with their VODs still active on their channels.

