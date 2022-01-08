Why did Pokimane get banned on Twitch today?

The Twitch DMCA drama continues as Imane “Pokimane” Anys was banned from the platform a couple of hours ago while in the middle of a 10-hour long Avatar: The Last Airbender watch party on her channel.

While popular streamers hosting anime and series watch parties and reacting to content is not a new trend, Pokimane failed to realize that not all content is approved by copyright holders.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the many shows that were not approved by the licensing bodies, and streaming it on her channel got Pokimane banned from Twitch.

Certain shows and live stream content are available for free on platforms like YouTube and can be streamed. However, the critically acclaimed animated series Avatar is available only on paid streaming services like Netflix and Paramount+.

By streaming it for her watch party, Pokimane put her channel at risk, and as a result, her account was hit with a DMCA strike.

pokimane @pokimanelol the fire nation attacked the fire nation attacked

Pokimane is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch who averages a viewership of above 28000, so it came as quite a shock to the community and her fans when her channel was taken down after a DMCA strike.

There was a lot of confusion initially as to why she received the strike. However, it was soon made clear that Avatar: The Last Airbender is protected by copyright laws, and it was not legal on her part to host a watch it on a livestream.

Toast @DisguisedToast



(and deleted all his vods and clips from the past 2 weeks) @pokimanelol when the world needed him most, he vanished(and deleted all his vods and clips from the past 2 weeks) @pokimanelol when the world needed him most, he vanished(and deleted all his vods and clips from the past 2 weeks) https://t.co/vcKldoOPqU

Fortunately, it seems that she is not too fazed by the recent developments with her channel, and as her tweets would show, the streamer is taking things in good stride.

pokimane @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast i did everything you said.. and yet still @DisguisedToast i did everything you said.. and yet still 😭😭

However, how long the ban will last is uncertain, and her fans are hopeful that they will see their favorite streamer’s channel restored on the platform soon.

