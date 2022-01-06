What time does Pokimane start streaming?

Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys' rise to stardom is well documented on the streaming platform Twitch. The streamer currently has over 8.5 million subscribers on her Twitch channel, to go along with her 6.71 million YouTube subscribers.

Over the past few months, the streamer has taken a much more relaxed approach to her streaming schedule with a focus on quality over quantity. This has caused some confusion for many fans about her weekly schedule. So when can fans watch her live on Twitch?

When does Pokimane stream on Twitch?

For years, Pokimane followed a strict streaming schedule where she used to detail the type of content that fans can expect on any given day.

However, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer has recently moved away from a fixed schedule to avoid getting any burnout, and she has taken a lot more time off from streaming to take care of herself.

With that being said, Pokimane still posts a ton of content on her Twitch channel, as she streams 3-4 days every week. Most of the time, fans can expect to see her on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, with a bonus stream every now and then on the other days.

Regarding the timings, fans will mostly see Pokimane commence her streams around 10:30 AM PST/ 1:30 PM EST/ 12 AM IST. Depending on the type of content, her streams can fluctuate for 4 to 8 hours on any given day.

What to expect from a Pokimane Twitch stream?

Pokimane has grown her content a lot over the past few years from gaming to a variety of genres. Fans have seen the popular streamer play many popular titles such as Valorant, Fortnite, GTA RP and many more. In these gaming streams, she has partnered up with many of her streamer friends, including members of the OfflineTV group and many more.

Other than that, her Just Chatting streams are equally funny as well, thanks to her active Twitch chat who have a great rapport with her. She has also tried her hand at a lot of IRL streams with cooking taking up the main spotlight. Additionally, she has also vlogged her trips to cities like New York as well, which fans have loved.

In the end, Twitch viewers who have never seen a single Pokimane stream, should definitely check out her channel because she's one of the, if not the most entertaining streamer on the platform right now.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider