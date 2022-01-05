"I don’t know myself anymore": Pokimane reveals why she's had years of her life "stolen" because of Twitch career

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys opened up about how she doesn't "know herself anymore" after spending most of her 20s streaming on Twitch. The former Among Us sensation iterated on how she spent the most crucial years of her life trying to perfect being 'Pokimane,' which has left her confused about who she really is.

Here's what she said:

“I don’t know myself anymore. The weird thing is I just woke up one day, and I had this immense feeling. I grew up streaming, I started streaming when I was 17 years old. And I never really allowed myself to have a normal life. One day I woke up and 'Boom!' I was 25, and I’d never really done the things I had planned to do.”

Pokimane has become a household name in the streaming community. However, her climb to the apex was full of massive hurdles. But the Moroccan-Canadian personality feels she ruined her 20s by focusing on becoming a streamer rather than exploring herself and the world.

Pokimane reveals how she immersed herself in forging business partnerships and building a massive following and ignored figuring herself out

Pokimane started streaming around 2012 but rose to fame once she took on titles like League of Legends and Fortnite. This allowed her to cement a massive following, which further helped Pokimane land a lucrative deal with the purple platform.

Although 2020 was a grand year for Pokimane, thanks to her collaboration with some of the biggest names on the internet and her Among Us streams, she still feels a little empty.

According to her, spending her 20s on Twitch makes her feel like she's missed out on some of her crucial years of having fun and exploring the world.

“In your 20s, you’re supposed to explore yourself, the world, all that, and I felt like I’ve been static. All that basic sh*t. I thought, f**k, when do I get to live life?”

However, Pokimane is making an effort to "properly rebuild" herself. The 25-year-old revealed how she's streaming less and spending more time with people she loves to get a hold on what she wants to do.

Time stamp- 1:23:46

Furthermore, the founder of RTS stated how she will be taking more breaks to travel more. Interestingly, Pokimane took several breaks in 2021 and from the looks of it, she will follow a similar pattern in 2022 to avoid working her fingers to the bone.

“It feels like I’ve had years of my life stolen, so I am going to make more of an effort to do other things. More of a sense of normalcy, really.”

It's safe to say Pokimane will put a cap on her streaming hours to avoid burnout. She is currently the third most-watched female streamer on Twitch, and her loyal patrons hope she continues on her upward trajectory.

Edited by R. Elahi