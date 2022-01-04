Which game did Pokimane play the most on stream in 2021?

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is one of the top female streamers on Twitch, sitting at over 8.4 million followers on her channel and almost 20k average viewers per stream.

The content creator has streamed a variety of games on her Twitch channel, but one in particular took the crown as her most-streamed game in 2021. For those who are close followers of Pokimane, they may be unsurprised to hear that it was Riot Games' Valorant.

pokimane @pokimanelol @D3vNinja @misspronoun @itsJoshualive @ValorantUpdates i’ve been playing valo since beta, hit diamond numerous times, have 3 ranked accounts, you clearly don’t know this bc you don’t watch my stream, yet you have the audacity to call me boosted off a 5 second clip of me being scared lmao. @D3vNinja @misspronoun @itsJoshualive @ValorantUpdates i’ve been playing valo since beta, hit diamond numerous times, have 3 ranked accounts, you clearly don’t know this bc you don’t watch my stream, yet you have the audacity to call me boosted off a 5 second clip of me being scared lmao.

Which game did Pokimane stream the most in 2021?

Sitting at 427 hours logged the entire year, Imane "Pokimane" Anys has streamed Valorant the most in 2021.

In total, Pokimane has streamed around 623 hours of Valorant throughout her entire Twitch career. Accordingly, almost 69% of her Valorant stream time was done in a single year.

The number may not come as a complete surprise to fans of Pokimane, as the streamer has repeatedly voiced her love for the game. She often plays even when she's not streaming, climbing ranks on several accounts.

pokimane @pokimanelol i’m so addicted to valorant i’m so addicted to valorant 😩

Valorant, a Riot Games title, came out on June 2, 2020. Pokimane took the game much more seriously in 2021, grinding ranks on and off stream and even stating that she was "addicted" to the game.

pokimane @pokimanelol

I FINALLY HIT IMMORTAL!!!!



so freakin happy and proud of myself 🥲🥰 after being diamond for 3 acts,I FINALLY HIT IMMORTAL!!!!so freakin happy and proud of myself 🥲🥰 after being diamond for 3 acts, I FINALLY HIT IMMORTAL!!!! 🎉 so freakin happy and proud of myself 🥲🥰 https://t.co/uXfBIidwtB

Coincidentally, almost eight days later, Pokimane announced that she had hit the "Immortal" rank in the game. "Immortal" is reserved for those who are in the top 1% of their region, with "Radiant" the only rank being higher than that, reserved for the top 500 of the game.

Pokimane has often faced accusations that she was "carried" to her current in-game rank. The term refers to those who are helped to a certain rank by players of higher skill who team with them in order to win their matches.

She refuted the claims on stream, frustrated that people would dismiss her skill and brush it off as being "carried."

Many clips of her playing the game with friends or in solo-queue are available on her Twitch channel. One of her most-viewed clips is of her clutching a one vs. four round, with Felix "xQc" Lengyel (who had already died in-game prior) cheering her on in the background.

Aside from Valorant, Pokimane's second and third most-streamed games are Rust (with 49.1 hours) and Among Us (with 39.4 hours).

Edited by Mason J. Schneider