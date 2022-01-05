How the Internet reacted to the Pokimane and Kevin duo

Pokimane has always kept her dating life very private, but the recent introduction of Kevin on her livestream caught the internet's attention almost immediately. The strong playful chemistry between the two streamers was very obvious to all their fans, who immediately concluded that Kevin must be Pokimane's boyfriend.

Furthermore, Pokimane's fans also seem to have become very fond of Kevin in the short time that they have seen him appear on the RTS co-founder's streams. His cheeky sense of humor has often left Pokimane and her fans in splits.

Pokimane and Kevin have not confirmed the dating rumors

Kevin had recently started making several appearances on Pokimane's livestreams, and due to the chemistry that the duo share, fans began speculating about the nature of their relationship. In fact, one fan even asked on the streamer's Twitch chat if she and Kevin were dating or siblings, due to similarities in their appearance. The question left both streamers in splits, but Kevin's general behavior towards Pokimane confirmed fans' suspicions.

Poki's fans do not shy away from expressing their genuine happiness for the streamer and seem to be very fond of Kevin in general as well.

The entire 'Poki-Kevin' dynamic is definitely very wholesome and both streamers seem to be extremely happy in each other's company. However, neither of them have confirmed the dating rumors yet.

Pokimane requested fans not to ask her about Kevin on her livestreams

Kevin has become quite a regular guest on Pokimane's livestreams. However, in a recent tweet on her alternate account, Poki requested her fans not to ask her about Kevin since he was leaving. She expressed her happiness about the fact that her fans loved Kevin so much, and asked them to support him by following his Instagram account.

imane 💜 @imane



instead go follow his insta n support him there also i’m glad u all love kevin but plz no spam me abt him since he’s leaving~instead go follow his insta n support him there instagram.com/kamjakevin also i’m glad u all love kevin but plz no spam me abt him since he’s leaving~instead go follow his insta n support him there instagram.com/kamjakevin 😌

Kevin possibly came down to Los Angeles to meet the OfflineTV star and also hang out with her other streamer friends. However, now that he was leaving, Pokimane requested her fans not to spam her chat asking about Kevin.

Whether they are dating or not, Pokimane and Kevin seem to be very happy enjoying each other's company. While fans are quite sure that the duo must be in a relationship, these are just rumors presently.

