"He's leaving": Pokimane explains why Kevin won't be on her livestream as 'Boyfriend' rumor rages

Pokimane has had a guest frequent her livestreams lately, Kevin. Viewers seem to have fallen in love with Kevin and his cheeky sense of humor. Furthermore, they are also huge fans of the chemistry shared between Pokimane and Kevin, and many suspect that the two might be dating.

In a recent Twitter post, Pokimane requested her fans not to ask her about Kevin and his whereabouts any more, since he was leaving.

imane 💜 @imane



instead go follow his insta n support him there also i’m glad u all love kevin but plz no spam me abt him since he’s leaving~instead go follow his insta n support him there instagram.com/kamjakevin also i’m glad u all love kevin but plz no spam me abt him since he’s leaving~instead go follow his insta n support him there instagram.com/kamjakevin 😌

"I'm glad you all love Kevin but please don't spam me about him since he's leaving."

Pokimane informs her fans that Kevin is leaving

Pokimane has been streaming a lot with Kevin lately. While the nature of Kevin and Pokimane's relationship was under the microscope of the public eye, neither streamer actually confirmed the speculation. However, fans themselves concluded that Pokimane and Kevin must be in a relationship.

(nanami’s gf) @hgylbunny who is kevin and why does he keep appearing with pokimane’s stream who is kevin and why does he keep appearing with pokimane’s stream

Kevin has made many memorable appearances on Pokimane’s streams, but the RTS owner took to Twitter to inform her fans that Kevin will no longer be appearing in her streams since "he's leaving."

Fans were left heartbroken by this news, since they were really fond of Kevin and his appearances.

Explaining Pokimane @ExplainingPoki



I’m just gonna go to the bathroom and cry real quick @imane Poki is glad that we all love Kevin, but since he is leaving…. we… we gotta let him go, no more spam, no- no more Kevin…I’m just gonna go to the bathroom and cry real quick @imane Poki is glad that we all love Kevin, but since he is leaving…. we… we gotta let him go, no more spam, no- no more Kevin…I’m just gonna go to the bathroom and cry real quick

However, for several other fans, it was almost as if Pokimane's tweet confirmed their speculation of the two streamers being in a relationship.

Matthew @MathewG01 @imane He would be a good boyfriend for you Poki, not that this matters but he is very handsome @imane He would be a good boyfriend for you Poki, not that this matters but he is very handsome

It looks like Pokimane's alleged boyfriend, Kevin, has become quite the favorite on her streams and fans cannot wait to interact with him on future streams again.

Kevin has quite a cheeky sense of humor

During a recent livestream, Kevin left Pokimane, Aria and Poki's Twitch chat in splits after he responded to a man's question. The man in her Twitch chat explained how he was having an intimate relationship with a woman who was married and had two kids. He said he felt conflicted about what he was doing, saying that while his brain said it was wrong, his heart said there were sparks and chemistry.

Kevin inched closer to the mic and said,

"What does your d**k say though?"

Also Read Article Continues below

Pokimane jokingly hit Kevin on the shoulder for this response while her chat and Aria were left in splits.

Edited by Danyal Arabi