"Dating or siblings?": Pokimane has viewers confused after mystery man appears during a livestream

Pokimane recently took the internet by storm once again after she had her friend Kevin over for her latest livestream. The two streamers were simply hanging out together where they watched video clips and chatted with Pokimane's energetic community. However, fans could not help but notice the chemistry between the two streamers, leading to speculation of the duo being in a relationship.

One viewer voiced their doubts, saying they could not guess if Pokimane and Kevin were dating or siblings, given the similarity in their appearance. Kevin quickly remarked, saying:

"Dating or siblings?"

Rumors of Pokimane and Kevin dating spark after the duo's recent livestream

Although Pokimane and Kevin were simply hanging out with each other during Poki's recent livestream, their chemistry was noticed by many fans. As expected, Twitter blew up with tweets about this soon after the livestream, with speculation rising about the nature of the streamers' relationship. Most fans seem to believe that Pokimane and Kevin are dating.

Bobby @Bobby_tk1 @pokimanelol Yo pokimane is hanging out with her boyfriend Kevin. Lol awkward! Flirting with miz next to her dude @pokimanelol Yo pokimane is hanging out with her boyfriend Kevin. Lol awkward! Flirting with miz next to her dude

Memesmatic @Memesmatic1 @gamingwarloord @pokimanelol @imane @kamjakevin96 What's cringe is pokimane saying just 2 streams ago that she doesn't have a boyfriend while she's been dating kevin since july @gamingwarloord @pokimanelol @imane @kamjakevin96 What's cringe is pokimane saying just 2 streams ago that she doesn't have a boyfriend while she's been dating kevin since july

Pokimane has always chosen to keep her dating life private, and has voiced her desire to keep it that way multiple times. After being paired with many streamers in the past, Pokimane uploaded her controversial "single btw" tweet, which had the internet on its toes for weeks. The streamer then clarified that her tweet did not mean that she was looking for a boyfriend, she simply clarified her relationship status to shut down people micromanaging the nature of her relationship with other streamers.

Despite her saying that she did not want the public eye on her dating life, fans have once again decided to determine her relationship status with Kevin, and the general consensus seems to be that the duo are in a relationship.

However, if rumors are to be believed, then Kevin is not doing a great job at hiding their relationship as well, confirming people's suspicions by commenting on Pokimane's attractive appearance as well.

It is worth noting that the rumors of the two dating are just speculation at this time, since neither party has confirmed these rumors yet.

Edited by Atul S