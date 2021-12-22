4 times Pokimane made comments that backfired on her

Pokimane is undoubtedly one of the most popular streamers on Twitch right now. However, she has often said a lot of things on her livestream that have led to her fans raising their eyebrows at the streamer. In fact, she has come very close to being canceled due to her comments.

Here are some of the top comments that the streamer has made, which majorly backfired.

Pokimane made several comments that almost blew up in her face

1) Pokimane said the N-word on livestream

Pokimane was one of the several streamers who have said the N-word on livestream. However, she was one of the few streamers who was let off the hook, which ticked off a lot of her viewers.

Her viewers believed that if other streamers were met with punishment as hard as being canceled, Pokimane not being told anything about the same was very hypocritical.

2) Pokimane put out a tweet about her relationship status

Pokimane rattled the internet when she uploaded a tweet about her relationship status.

pokimane @pokimanelol single btw single btw

However, this backfired after fans just assumed she was looking for a relationship, which is why she put out the tweet. The Moroccan streamer posted a video to clarify that she was not immediately looking for a relationship. She explained that she posted the tweet simply to reclaim her power and stated that she did not always need to talk about her relationship status, even if that's what her fans wanted.

3) Pokimane made a baby-snatching joke

Pokimane has recently been going through immense baby fever, and during a recent livestream, she explained how she found little children she encountered in public places very cute. In the process, she said that she also thought babies were very easy to snatch.

However, her fans misconstrued her comment, even going to the extent of calling Pokimane a pedophile. But other people came to her defense, suggesting that a lot of people talk about children that way, but it does not necessarily mean that she meant it literally.

4) Pokimane made a sexist comment

During one of her recent livestreams, Pokimane made a rather unexpected comment suggesting that women belong in the kitchen. This raised many eyebrows since female streamers already had to work very hard to be considered in a male-dominated community.

However, the streamer explained that she just made a joke since she spends a lot of time in the kitchen eating.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar