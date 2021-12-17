"Go outside": Twitter defends Pokimane after her 'child snatching' joke is blown out of proportion

Pokimane is currently going through extreme baby fever. As of late, the popular streamer has been speaking quite often about children on her livestreams. However, a comment she made on one such livestream got her fans extremely perplexed. While speaking about how she found babies extremely cute, the Moroccan streamer revealed that she thought that babies would be very easy to steal. While it was obviously a joke, some of the streamer's fans did not seem to take it in that manner, suggesting that what she said was extremely wrong.

However, her fans quickly came to her defense, saying that it was obvious that Pokimane was just joking and exaggerating and that people needed to calm down.

"Go outside and touch some grass."

Pokimane comes under fire for "child snatching" joke, Twitter comes to rescue

After Pokimane's livestream, many viewers took to Twitter to speak about how bizarre Poki's statement was. These viewers believed that it was a very strange thing to say and the reaction would be very difficult if the person saying it was a man.

kinoposting @Kino_Posting @SEBUTHEWORLD



THEY SPAMMING THIS LMAOOOO @P_ee_po EVEN THE CHAT ISNT LIKING THISTHEY SPAMMING THIS LMAOOOO @SEBUTHEWORLD @P_ee_po EVEN THE CHAT ISNT LIKING THISTHEY SPAMMING THIS LMAOOOO https://t.co/lnTcO0lKqX

Valkyrie @TheOwlKinggg @SEBUTHEWORLD @P_ee_po I...it would have been decent if it wasn't for the last part. I understand that she finds babies cute but it's...a little weird to think about stealing them @SEBUTHEWORLD @P_ee_po I...it would have been decent if it wasn't for the last part. I understand that she finds babies cute but it's...a little weird to think about stealing them

The streamer's fans were quick to her defense, suggesting that this was something many women say and that it was obvious that the Moroccan streamer was only emphasizing how cute she found young children.

Kape_Coaffee @CoaffeeK Lmao Pokimane getting cancelled for saying that kids are cute



Some of y'all never experienced love as a child Lmao Pokimane getting cancelled for saying that kids are cuteSome of y'all never experienced love as a child

Rafael Riera @RRiera25 @TheOwlKinggg @SEBUTHEWORLD



It is raining cats and dogs means that it is raining a lot, not that Thor and Zeus are sending literal cats and dogs



You are so cute I could eat you means you find them really cute, not that you want to roast them alive and eat their flesh @P_ee_po Do you know what a hyperbole is?It is raining cats and dogs means that it is raining a lot, not that Thor and Zeus are sending literal cats and dogsYou are so cute I could eat you means you find them really cute, not that you want to roast them alive and eat their flesh @TheOwlKinggg @SEBUTHEWORLD @P_ee_po Do you know what a hyperbole is?It is raining cats and dogs means that it is raining a lot, not that Thor and Zeus are sending literal cats and dogsYou are so cute I could eat you means you find them really cute, not that you want to roast them alive and eat their flesh

Serial Experiments Gavain 🐌 @Linkcrossing



What it’s being read as: I think small children are HOT and I’m going to steal them @StarBoiKeita Her intent -> I think small children are adorable!What it’s being read as: I think small children are HOT and I’m going to steal them @StarBoiKeita Her intent -> I think small children are adorable!What it’s being read as: I think small children are HOT and I’m going to steal them

Calamarman @squidonbre @SEBUTHEWORLD @P_ee_po Lol. Why is everyone losing their minds at this? She just said little kids are cute, literally every woman I've between 20 and 70 years of age has said something like this at some point. Go outside. @SEBUTHEWORLD @P_ee_po Lol. Why is everyone losing their minds at this? She just said little kids are cute, literally every woman I've between 20 and 70 years of age has said something like this at some point. Go outside.

Weeabuigess @buigessss @SEBUTHEWORLD @P_ee_po I don't like her and I'll keep liking the memes about it but you people are so unfamiliar with normal people or woman in general to be putting your own gross thoughts on it, it's very weird to see that many reactions. I get the go outside and touch grass meme now @SEBUTHEWORLD @P_ee_po I don't like her and I'll keep liking the memes about it but you people are so unfamiliar with normal people or woman in general to be putting your own gross thoughts on it, it's very weird to see that many reactions. I get the go outside and touch grass meme now

yeehaw ♣️ @captaincowboy_ @SEBUTHEWORLD @P_ee_po can babies not be cute anymore??? y’all, please take a break from the internet if you think her intent was predatory. You been on Twitter too much. @SEBUTHEWORLD @P_ee_po can babies not be cute anymore??? y’all, please take a break from the internet if you think her intent was predatory. You been on Twitter too much.

Lately, the Twitter community has been very swift in their attempts to cancel streamers for even minor issues. Just a few weeks ago, a section on Twitter had tried to get MrBeast canceled for spending so much money on his Squid Game video, which they claimed he could have spent giving back to the community. However, the philanthropist's fans came to his defense, claiming that he already does enough for society.

Pokimane has been joking about a baby for quite some time now

During quite a few of her recent streams, Pokimane has made it clear that she is open to the idea of a baby, and has quite a few plans for her future child. She even humorously asked her chat how they felt about a possible "Poki Jr."

Pokimane also explained why she disagreed with the use of the term "newborn" and went on to state that she would quite probably refer to her baby as "newbie" and playfully bully it, just like she would do to a new player in a video game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Pokimane is obviously joking about this, but she certainly seems to be quite interested in the topic of babies lately.

Edited by Atul S