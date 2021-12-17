"Go outside": Twitter defends Pokimane after her 'child snatching' joke is blown out of proportion

Pokimane is currently going through extreme baby fever. As of late, the popular streamer has been speaking quite often about children on her livestreams. However, a comment she made on one such livestream got her fans extremely perplexed. While speaking about how she found babies extremely cute, the Moroccan streamer revealed that she thought that babies would be very easy to steal. While it was obviously a joke, some of the streamer's fans did not seem to take it in that manner, suggesting that what she said was extremely wrong.
However, her fans quickly came to her defense, saying that it was obvious that Pokimane was just joking and exaggerating and that people needed to calm down.
Pokimane comes under fire for "child snatching" joke, Twitter comes to rescue
After Pokimane's livestream, many viewers took to Twitter to speak about how bizarre Poki's statement was. These viewers believed that it was a very strange thing to say and the reaction would be very difficult if the person saying it was a man.
The streamer's fans were quick to her defense, suggesting that this was something many women say and that it was obvious that the Moroccan streamer was only emphasizing how cute she found young children.
Lately, the Twitter community has been very swift in their attempts to cancel streamers for even minor issues. Just a few weeks ago, a section on Twitter had tried to get MrBeast canceled for spending so much money on his Squid Game video, which they claimed he could have spent giving back to the community. However, the philanthropist's fans came to his defense, claiming that he already does enough for society.
Pokimane has been joking about a baby for quite some time now
During quite a few of her recent streams, Pokimane has made it clear that she is open to the idea of a baby, and has quite a few plans for her future child. She even humorously asked her chat how they felt about a possible "Poki Jr."
Pokimane also explained why she disagreed with the use of the term "newborn" and went on to state that she would quite probably refer to her baby as "newbie" and playfully bully it, just like she would do to a new player in a video game.
Pokimane is obviously joking about this, but she certainly seems to be quite interested in the topic of babies lately.