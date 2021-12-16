"I'm gonna call my baby a newbie": Pokimane shares 'interesting' plans for her future child

Pokimane has recently been obsessing over babies a lot. She has made quite a few plans about her future child, and has chosen to blame it all on hormones. During a recent livestream, the Moroccan streamer decided to analyze the term "newborn" and came to the conclusion that it was a rather weird thing to say, since it basically implied that the baby was "new" here.

She went on to state that whenever she has a child, she will call her child "newbie" and scam the baby, like she would do to any new player in a game.

"Oh my god, I'm gonna call my baby 'newbie'. Imagine, I'll just be like 'you're f**king new'."

Pokimane points out how odd the term "newborn" is

"It's kind of interesting that we use the term 'newborn', because you'd never look at a baby and go 'you're new'."

She went on to reveal her plans to bully her child by calling it a "newbie" and making fun of it for not knowing how to do basic things.

"You f**king newb, you don't know anything. Just p*ssing and sh*tting everywhere. Yeah, you have no idea you're supposed to do that on a toilet. Stupid! And then you scam it."

She proceeded to explain how that was basically her gameplan whenever she encountered new players in a game, and that's what she was going to do to her future baby.

Pokimane's baby fever seems to be on an all-time high, since she has been connecting every conversation with babies lately.

Pokimane scares her fans by talking about 'snatching babies'

Pokimane recently got her fans very concerned when she went candid with her thoughts on livestream, stating how whenever she saw cute unattended children with big cheeks in malls or parks, she thought about how easy it would be to "steal" them. She explained that she would simply have to scoop them up and run and the parents probably would not be able to catch up.

This got her fans really perplexed, although it was an obvious joke. However, many fans saw the humor in her statement and flooded Twitter with memes about this.

