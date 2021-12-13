"My mom did get sick": Pokimane cries mid-stream after a game triggers old memories

Pokimane has always been very honest about her feelings with her fans. During a recent livestream, the streamer was playing Before Your Eyes, which is infamous for having a very sad storyline. She was left in tears when a scene from the game reminded her of a similar experience she had in her own life.

She spoke about how her parents had always tried to protect her from facing any uncomfortable situations. A similar moment within the game reminded her of her parents and the time that her mother was really sick.

"This is especially sad because when I was a teen, like a pre-teen, my mom did get sick, and I remember that sentiment of like parents not wanting to be too upfront about it with you because you're too little."

Pokimane left in tears while playing Before Your Eyes

While playing Before Your Eyes, Pokimane's character was asked to stay at home due to some illness. The character was later accepted into an art school and became a famous painter, but their mother died shortly after being very sick. This brought tears to Pokimane's eyes as she recounted how her mother had also gotten very sick at one point in time. Her parents chose not to tell her much about it to protect her from the pain.

In the game, it was later revealed that the character's mother was a music composer, which further reminded Pokimane of her own mother, who she said was a great singer. She elaborated on how her mother was never allowed to pursue her singing passion. Pokimane therefore felt grateful that despite her own struggles, her mother had allowed her to pursue her passion and supported her no matter what.

"I think it's a soft spot, because I don't live by my parents, so I just miss them a lot."

Although Pokimane seemed to be extremely invested in the game, it also made her miss her parents and reminisce about them quite a bit.

