"Thats why I dont talk to you, you stupid b**ch": Mizkif reacts to Pokimane commenting on his hairline

Mizkif and Pokimane share one of the most wholesome friendships on the internet. They have a podcast together and can often be spending time with each other. This had also led to rumors of Mizkif and Pokimane dating each other, but both streamers quickly shut down those rumors.

During a recent livestream, Mizkif watched a clip of Pokimane talking about his hairline, and proceeded to say that that was why he had not spoken to her for a while.

"That's why I don't talk to you, you stupid b**ch. It's because you always sh*t on me."

Pokimane roasts Mizkif's hairline on her livestream

Mizkif was recently reacting to video clips online when he saw a video of Pokimane reacting to a video of him and HasanAbi. The Moroccan streamer paused the video just to say that although she and Mizkif had not spoken in a while, she felt like he needed her help. This piqued Mizkif's curiosity, who started paying more attention to what the streamer had to say.

Pokimane proceeded to explain how she was baffled by the fact that Mizkif chose to part his hair upwards even though his hairline was somewhat receding.

"Why are you parting your hair upwards if your harline is like that, you know what I'm saying?"

Mizkif went ahead and called Pokimane a "stupid b**tch". He added that the reason he does not talk to her is because she continues to make fun of him all the time.

Pokimane continued with her explanation, even comparing Mizkif to Hasanabi. She explained how Hasan was apparently "playing it smart" by parting his hair downwards, whereas Mizkif seemed to try to bring more attention towards his bald spots.

Mizkif tried to defend himself further, but ended up with some self doubt, asking his chat:

"That was so f**ked dude, like I did not deserve that. Wait, does my hair even look bad?"

Pokimane and Mizkif's friendship is one of the most entertaining ones to watch in the streaming industry currently, and this was just one example of why the duo is so loved by their fans.

