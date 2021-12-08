"Miz has been a terrible friend": Pokimane abruptly disconnects her call with Mizkif while on livestream

Pokimane and Mizkif have grown to become one of the most wholesome duos on the internet of late. The duo often hangs out and even has a podcast together, which both streamers are very fond of. They make it a point to hang out whenever they are in the same city. Therefore Pokimane was furious with Mizkif when he did not call or text her all weekend when she was in Los Angeles.

"I have to go, but I would just like to put it out there that Miz has been a terrible friend."

Pokimane declares that Mizkif is a bad friend

Pokimane was recently in Los Angeles, where she attended the OfflineTV meet and greet, followed by a BTS concert. However, after she got back from her trip and returned to streaming, she got Mizkif on a call just to tell him that he had been a bad friend to her.

Mizkif asked the Moroccan streamer why she had not called or texted him the whole weekend, to which she responded, saying that she had done both and even threatened to leak their chats if he denied it.

"You didn't message me at all the whole weekend. I actually did message you. Talk s**t and I'll leak the calls right now. I'll leak the logs right now."

The minute Mizkif started trying to justify himself. She interrupted him to say that when she goes to New York, she will not contact Mizkif either.

"When I go to New York I'm not gonna talk to him either, bye!"

The streamer had previously revealed that she had booked tickets to New York for Christmas this year and even took to Twitter to share the same.

pokimane @pokimanelol booked a trip to new york for christmas! ✈️



any recs for things to do? ☺️ booked a trip to new york for christmas! ✈️ any recs for things to do? ☺️

Also Read Article Continues below

Although the popular streamer may have just been joking about her threat to Mizkif, fans can only know for sure once Pokimane goes for her trip to New York. However, both streamers hold the podcast too dearly to let a bit of miscommunication get the better of them and prevent the podcast.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar