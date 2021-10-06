Pokimane explains how Mizkif's 'troll face' t-shirt left her embarrassed in public

Mizkif recently went to Los Angeles, where he met other streamers such as Pokimane and MrBeast. The highlight of the trip was when Mizkif was spotted driving Pokimane around in MrBeast's McLaren. However, Pokimane pointed out in a recent stream that she was very embarrassed about the 'troll meme' t-shirt that Mizkif wore all day.

Pokimane spoke about this in a recent stream, saying how she could not make him change into anything other than the meme t-shirt Mizkif decided to sport for the day.

Pokimane reveals Mizkif refused to change

Pokimane was speaking about the time she spent with Mizkif during his Los Angeles visit. The duo made TikToks together, among other content.

"His face is so serious the whole time. He's like, 'Don't smile, you're not having fun.' And at the end, the f**king biggest smile!"

She was laughing and sharing anecdotes about the video when she drew attention to Mizkif's t-shirt.

"People didn't notice, but look at his shirt. Look at his shirt. I spent the whole day with this absolute nerd, okay? Absolute meme lord."

She spent the whole day with Mizkif and took him to the OfflineTV house. There he met all the members.

She revealed that she made him wear the t-shirt backward for the TikTok.

"I made him flip it backwards for the TikTok!"

She spoke about how they went out to meet many different people that day, but Mizkif stuck to his wardrobe choice, sporting his troll face shirt.

Mizkif sporting a meme t-shirt does sound very characteristic of the American streamer. One fan even commented saying,

"Miz the type of dude to have a hentai sloppy toppy shirt and be like yea people are gonna compliment me on my shirt for sure."

However, Pokimane's reaction to his shirt and the friendly embarrassment she felt because of it indeed made Mizkif's decision worth it.

