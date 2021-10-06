How much has Pokimane earned from Twitch since 2019? Data breach reveals Twitch star's earnings

Twitch is not having the greatest time in 2021 as a massive data breach happened earlier today, making things very difficult for the Amazon-owned platform. 125 GB of source code data has been leaked from the platform, including Twitch's internal AWS services, payouts to streamers, and their encrypted passwords.

Earnings of over 10,000 streamers, including xQc, TimtheTatMan, Shroud, and Scump, have been revealed. The figures are staggering as these are just payout numbers and not the total earnings of these streamers. Most streamers earn a lot more from donations, sponsors, and merch sales.

xQc has maintained an eight-figure salary from Twitch for two years. He has proven to be the front runner for the purple platform. However, prominent streamer Pokimane's Twitch payout leak has surprised everyone the most.

Pokimane earns a lot less than most of her contemporary streamers on Twitch

Pokimane is one of the most prominent Twitch streamers with over eight million followers. Imane Anys has gained a massive following on the Amazon platform and is considered one of the most politically correct streamers. She is friends with many other streamers, and most of them collaborate on streams, playing multiple video games together.

However, Pokimane's Twitch payout numbers from August 2019 to October 2021 are not that impressive. Twitter account KnowSomething posted the September 2021 payout for most well-known streamers, and Pokimane seems to have earned only $38,217.

KnowSomething @KnowS0mething Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers.Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn't include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers.Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn't include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) https://t.co/wDG0JkJuCx

Most of her significant contemporaries like xQc, Hasanabi, Sykkuno, and mizkif have managed to cut six-figure deals with Twitch. Both Sykkuno and Hasanabi have way fewer followers on Twitch than Pokimane, but their payouts double or quadruple her amount.

MyotisMac @myotismac Cool, now I can see the exact difference in twitch income between Asmongold or Pokimane versus Woolie or GigaBoots and lament the world's poor decisions about streaming content Cool, now I can see the exact difference in twitch income between Asmongold or Pokimane versus Woolie or GigaBoots and lament the world's poor decisions about streaming content

Pokimane's gross earnings from August 2019 to October 2021 is $1528303.11. Sykkuno and mizkif pocketed $1916327.43 and $2086548.21 during the same period.

Will this revelation make Pokimane change platforms? With 8.3 million followers, she is not paid proportionately if other streamers' numbers are considered. Pokimane's fans will want their favorite streamer to speak out on the topic.

