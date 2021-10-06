"This is a bit embarrassing": Mizkif bursts into tears on his first stream post Twitch hiatus

Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo has been going through some tough times lately. Following his break up with long-term girlfriend Maya Higa, Mizkif announced that he wanted to take a Twitch hiatus because he did not feel like streaming. He took a two-week break from the platform but revealed that he was ready to stream again on October 5th.

However, it seems like Mazkif is not taking the breakup very well, as he broke down on his comeback stream.

"I miss her so much."

Mizkif couldn't hold back tears in his first stream post-hiatus

Mizkif may have announced that he was ready to stream again, but the streamer was emotionally unstable. He could be seen bursting into tears, proclaiming that he missed Maya. He even walked up to the vacuum cleaner in his room and said,

"Who's gonna use this now?"

Mazkif discussed the separation and spoke about his inability to handle being alone. The past few weeks have been incredibly lonely, as he would miss her presence frequently.

"Oh my god, dude. I'm crying. don’t know what to say, sorry. Oh my god, chat, this is a lot. I didn’t really know what the hell to expect. I’m crying… this is a bit embarrassing."

Mizkif kept trying to make the situation light by making jokes about his appearance, saying that he looked exactly like this 20 days ago. However, it is clear that underneath the jokes, the streamer is yet to process the breakup. Mazkif missed Ludwig and QTCinderella's Sh*tcamp during this period.

However, he ended the conversation positively, saying that he had been to Los Angeles recently, where he met MrBeast and Pokimane. He has also been working out, lifting weights, and eating healthy. He said that the past few days were somewhat better, but he was still not settled in with being single.

Also Read

Mizkif @REALMizkif Best friends :) And Poki Best friends :) And Poki https://t.co/E6adQHR3WW

While Mizkif's fans are happy that their favorite streamer is back on Twitch, his emotional state did not go unnoticed. Fans believe Mizkif should take a total hiatus from Twitch to work on himself since his mental health is in the dumps at the moment.

Edited by Srijan Sen