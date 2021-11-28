Pokimane is all praise for BTS after watching them live in Los Angeles

Imane “Pokimane” Anys recently attended a live BTS concert in Los Angeles, and seemed to enjoy her time.

The South-Korean boy-band BTS was formed in 2010 and has gained a lot of popularity in recent years. Pokimane attended the first day of their 4-day concert with her friend/fellow streamer Jaime “iGumdrop.”

The two seemed to be having a great time as Pokimane posted multiple Instagram stories from the event. The streamer later claimed on Twitter that watching BTS live was an “insane experience” and could not help but praise the band.

Pokimane and her friend Jaime seemed to enjoy their time at the concert. Pokimane posted a total of four Instagram stories apart from an elaborate tweet related to the BTS concert. The streamer initially posted an image that featured a smiling Jaime as the two could hardly contain their excitement.

imane 💜 @imane seeing bts live was… insane… 😳 seeing bts live was… insane… 😳

imane 💜 @imane their talent & production lvl makes it no surprise that they’re so damn successful ☺️ their talent & production lvl makes it no surprise that they’re so damn successful ☺️ https://t.co/czUBkrgcxd

She also later posted a story with the caption, “There are two types of people at a BTS concert.” Jaime could be seen dancing to BTS songs while Pokimane simply stood eating a bowl of noodles. The streamer posted two more stories on Instagram. In one of them, Poki could be seen dancing in the washroom during the concert.

Image via Pokimane, Instagram

The final story was simply a short clip in which the BTS band could be seen performing on stage. Afterwards, the streamer posted the above tweet on Twitter, claiming that her overall experience was “insane.” She went on to praise BTS’ talent and overall production level, claiming that it was little surprise that the band had achieved the levels of success that it has in recent years.

Regardless, this was the first time that Pokimane attended a BTS concert. She was able to get the opportunity to watch the band live due to the “4-day Permission To Dance On Stage” concert in LA. The 4-day event is being held offline but will also be streamed live. The event is being held at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

