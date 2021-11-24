Pokimane launches $100K scholarship program for student gamers

As one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, Pokimane makes sure to do her part in giving back to the community as much as she gets. In her most recent attempt at the same, the Twitch streamer announced a $100K scholarship for student gamers, helping them pay off their student debts.

Poki has partnered with the American Video Game League (AVGL) in this venture, with each party contributing $50K to the total amount. The scholarship program is in keeping with the Canadian's declaration in 2020 that she would be donating money to student gamers in the form of scholarships.

Pokimane will be donating $50K for the scholarship program herself

The 25-year-old's $100K scholarship program aims to make things easier for student gamers who try to balance gaming and their education. The scholarship seeks to motivate aspiring gamers to take up the profession without worrying about student debts.

Poki's scholarship program will help ten students across the US and Canada with $10K each. Applicants must submit a short video detailing their background as gamers and goals to apply for the same.

This gesture by Pokimane was greatly appreciated by many in the community, including Dr DisRespect and Valkyrae.

Applications will remain open for Poki's scholarship program until December 31, 2021. The program is intended for students who will attend college in the fall of 2022.

Speaking about the program, the internet sensation explained how she understood the struggles of being a student gamer. With both of her parents being in the education system, she was glad to be giving back to the same arena.

"With both of my parents being teachers, I'm especially proud to be launching another scholarship to help students with a gaming passion."

The OfflineTV alum recently also pledged to fix the esports industry and co-founded RTS, a talent management organization, in her effort to do so. The organization will help budding streamers make the right choices with respect to brand deals and business signings.

Her $100K student scholarship can also be seen as another step in the same direction.

Edited by Ravi Iyer