Pokimane delivers a hot take on the positive impact of internet stans

Pokimane is one of the most beloved streamers on Twitch and she shares a very wholesome relationship with her fans.
In a recent tweet, the Canadian streamer appreciated internet stans, saying that they had a positive impact on the streaming landscape by helping make the space a lot more inclusive for otherwise marginalized communities.
This sparked off a lot of appreciation for fans on the internet, with many big streamers echoing Pokimane's thoughts about this topic.
Pokimane believes stans have made the internet a lot more inclusive
Stans usually face a lot of flak from people on the internet for the amount of obsession they portray towards their favorite streamers. In fact, in a recent instance, Pokimane herself had snapped at an obsessive viewer who kept trying to pry into her personal life.
However, that did not stop the streamer from accepting that stans played a huge role in making the internet and streaming community a lot more inclusive for women, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community.
She expressed how thankful she was for stans who had wholeheartedly loved streamers belonging to these categories, making it a safe space for them.
Many streamers and fans chimed in with their thoughts, mostly agreeing with Pokimane.
However, apart from the expected mirth and appreciation, there was some debate regarding the definition of the term "stan." Many believe that Pokimane was talking about fans in her tweet.
According to most people, stans refer to the overly obsessive fans who border on toxicity. Therefore, it is only natural that people found it difficult to believe that Pokimane considered such people important in making the streaming community more inclusive.
Popular streamer TSM Myth also chimed in on the idea, suggesting that unhealthy obsessive fans did nothing to make the community better for minority streamers.
Keeping technicalities aside, most of the Twitterati assumed that Pokimane referred to fans when she posted the tweet. Naturally, she received a lot of support on that front.
Pokimane has never been one to shy away from appreciating her community, and that might be one of the reasons why her community showers the love right back at her.
