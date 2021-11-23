Pokimane delivers a hot take on the positive impact of internet stans

Pokimane is one of the most beloved streamers on Twitch and she shares a very wholesome relationship with her fans.

In a recent tweet, the Canadian streamer appreciated internet stans, saying that they had a positive impact on the streaming landscape by helping make the space a lot more inclusive for otherwise marginalized communities.

pokimane @pokimanelol people have a lot of opinions on stans, but it’s undeniable that they’ve made the gaming & internet sphere more inclusive for women, lgbtq+ people, and POC.



and i’m v v v grateful for that 🥲 people have a lot of opinions on stans, but it’s undeniable that they’ve made the gaming & internet sphere more inclusive for women, lgbtq+ people, and POC. and i’m v v v grateful for that 🥲

This sparked off a lot of appreciation for fans on the internet, with many big streamers echoing Pokimane's thoughts about this topic.

Pokimane believes stans have made the internet a lot more inclusive

Stans usually face a lot of flak from people on the internet for the amount of obsession they portray towards their favorite streamers. In fact, in a recent instance, Pokimane herself had snapped at an obsessive viewer who kept trying to pry into her personal life.

However, that did not stop the streamer from accepting that stans played a huge role in making the internet and streaming community a lot more inclusive for women, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community.

She expressed how thankful she was for stans who had wholeheartedly loved streamers belonging to these categories, making it a safe space for them.

Many streamers and fans chimed in with their thoughts, mostly agreeing with Pokimane.

aimsey @aimseytv @pokimanelol there probably wouldn’t have been such a huge increase in acceptance within the gaming community if it weren’t for stans, and it just proves that fandom communities are just as important as the streamers themselves cause they are POWERFUL @pokimanelol there probably wouldn’t have been such a huge increase in acceptance within the gaming community if it weren’t for stans, and it just proves that fandom communities are just as important as the streamers themselves cause they are POWERFUL

Mythos @1Mythos @pokimanelol It’s 100% true. Yes, the stan culture has it’s issues, but they have done a ton for minorities, the support they show for others is insane and I think they don’t get the recognition they deserve for it. A lot of opinions on this, as u said, but no one can deny that @pokimanelol It’s 100% true. Yes, the stan culture has it’s issues, but they have done a ton for minorities, the support they show for others is insane and I think they don’t get the recognition they deserve for it. A lot of opinions on this, as u said, but no one can deny that

However, apart from the expected mirth and appreciation, there was some debate regarding the definition of the term "stan." Many believe that Pokimane was talking about fans in her tweet.

According to most people, stans refer to the overly obsessive fans who border on toxicity. Therefore, it is only natural that people found it difficult to believe that Pokimane considered such people important in making the streaming community more inclusive.

rinn @ImRinnka @pokimanelol ??? Pretty sure people with an unhealthy obsession aren't the reason the scene is more inclusive now... @pokimanelol ??? Pretty sure people with an unhealthy obsession aren't the reason the scene is more inclusive now...

penguini🤌 @PetwingPenguin @pokimanelol fans did that. stans gatekeep and try to cancel. There's a difference between appreciating art and being obsessive @pokimanelol fans did that. stans gatekeep and try to cancel. There's a difference between appreciating art and being obsessive

Popular streamer TSM Myth also chimed in on the idea, suggesting that unhealthy obsessive fans did nothing to make the community better for minority streamers.

Myth @TSM_Myth @pokimanelol I think we would have gotten here without unhealthily obsessive fans. Plenty of new age fans that aren't wackos that I think have contributed a lot more to the space in a much better manner. @pokimanelol I think we would have gotten here without unhealthily obsessive fans. Plenty of new age fans that aren't wackos that I think have contributed a lot more to the space in a much better manner.

Keeping technicalities aside, most of the Twitterati assumed that Pokimane referred to fans when she posted the tweet. Naturally, she received a lot of support on that front.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Pokimane has never been one to shy away from appreciating her community, and that might be one of the reasons why her community showers the love right back at her.

Stay updated with latest Genshin Impact news, leaks, and more via our Twitter handle!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul