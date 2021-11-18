"One more time": Pokimane fan tattoos the streamers' philosophy as a thank you for saving her life

Pokimane recently won the internet's heart all over again when a fan shared the story of how Pokimane saved her life with her philosophy regarding mental wellness. The fan even got Pokimane's words tattooed on her arm and said that the streamer and her community were what kept her going during her darkest days.

"Just get back up. One more time."

Pokimane unknowingly helped her fan survive their darkest days

Pokimane has always been very candid with her fanbase, talking about her issues and using her platform as an open forum for self expression for her fans. Earlier this year, she opened up about her deteriorating mental health, for which she took an extended break from streaming to recover.

The Moroccan streamer has always been very open about the importance of mental health and urges her fans to take care of themselves and prioritize their mental health over everything else.

pokimane @pokimanelol stop discrediting people’s achievements or interests because of their gender, race, sexuality, or anything the fuck else! :) stop discrediting people’s achievements or interests because of their gender, race, sexuality, or anything the fuck else! :)

Naturally, when a fan shared her story of how Pokimane's philosophy helped her survive her darkest days, the Pokimane community was overwhelmed. In a Twitter post, the fan explained that Pokimane's simple theory of not giving up and simply trying "one more time" had helped her not give up on herself.

"It wasn't until I hit my lowest when I finally decided to seek the help that I needed. I was finally comfortable to make that decision due to Poki and her community. Her constant advocacy for mental health and therapy, seeing my peers in her community going through similar hardships, and feeling seen enough to come to terms with the severity of it all is what helped me to feel okay with going to therapy."

The fan got Pokimane's words tattooed on her arm as a constant reminder of how strong she was to survive her darkest days, and she thanked the streamer profusely for all her motivational words.

"Thank you Poki for being a light in my darkest of times, and for speaking up for mental health when it feels like we're alone."

Pokimane has not reacted to this Twitter post yet. However, her community never shies away from expressing their gratitude towards the streamer and her positive yet realistic approach towards life.

