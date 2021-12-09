"Pokimane is a b****": Mizkif turns up the shade meter for fellow Twitch streamer

Mizkif had a no holds barred quote for fellow Twitch streamer Pokimane when he called her a "b****" on stream yesterday.

The popular Twitch content creator came in with some unexpected savagery during a 'Just Chatting' session with none other than Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris when the two discussed who earned the most money by playing games on Twitch.

Mizkif goes in on Pokimane by calling her a b****

During a conversation with Sodapoppin, Mizkif asked him if he had won any awards in the upcoming Game Awards 2021. Chance replied by saying that Mizkif won't win an award because it mostly revolves around the titles they play, and also joked that his friend rarely plays video games on stream.

When Mizkif realized that to be true, he created a new award category for the most amount of money earned by playing video games, and he nominated himself and Twitch streamer Fuslie for the award.

"How about maybe most money made while playing games, and it's between me and Fuslie."

Chance agreed that both Mizkif and Fuslie are right at the top when it comes to making money while playing video games through streaming. He later asked Mizkif whether he thought Pokimane would be in the same category to which he replied:

"Pokimane is a b****."

Sodapoppin wholeheartedly agreed to the statement, with both him and Mizkif nodding in agreement at the unexpectedly hilarious quote from the latter.

Reddit comments force Sodapoppin to spend $1400 on shirts

This isn't the only hilarious Twitch moment Sodapoppin was part of recently. During a recent stream, he revealed some Reddit comments that involved his fans trying to guess the number of shirts he has worn in the past three months.

"Everyone was guessing under the comment. No one was guessing anything in the double digits."

The comments affected him quite deeply because everyone believed that he doesn't own more than 10 shirts, and rather than explain to them that he has more than that, Chance instead spent almost $1400 just on shirts. He also stated that the purchase wasn't one of his proudest moments.

In the end, these two clips prove that fans may never know what antics or quotes these two streamers may provide on any given day.

