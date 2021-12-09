"You shouldn't": Pokimane expresses her opinion on streamers playing Activision-Blizzard games during streams

Imane "Pokimane" Anys drew a hard line for streamers promoting Activision-Blizzard games.

The OfflineTV founding member answered a question asked to her by viewers when she said that those who can stop playing their games should. However, Livestream Fail users seemed to detect "hypocrisy" with her statement, calling her out with no hesitation.

Pokimane avoids faulting streamers who depend on Activision-Blizzard games for income

Imane "Pokimane" Anys has been delivering a series of "bold takes" on various controversies as of late, although her latest seems to be receiving more "bolder" replies than usual.

The streamer was asked a question by one of her viewers, who said the following:

"What do you think of (streamers) who still stream (their) games?"

This was in reference to Activision-Blizzard, whose related videos Pokimane was watching before reading the comment. After pausing for a bit, she responded,

"I think if you are a financially well-off streamer, you just f***ing shouldn't."

Pokimane continued, talking about a special exception to the aforementioned issue:

"However, I do understand that some people may be in a situation where their financial- like, their income is heavily based around a Blizzard game. But I think in that case, they should be extremely vocal about how they're against this if they're still going to play their games."

Prior to the clip, Pokimane had been watching a video of an Activision-Blizzard employee who was speaking out against the various types of harassment she faced during her time at the company.

The World of Warcraft publisher has been under heavy public scrutiny following endless amounts of accusations from its female employees detailing the horrors that have taken place at the company, all of which have been passed off as part of a "workplace culture."

Employees at the company have organized walkout protests to bring attention to the issue and to bend the board of the company to listen to their demands. Many long-time streamers of Activision-Blizzard titles have spoken out against the organization, including Zack "Asmongold."

Also Read Article Continues below

Regardless of whether Pokimane's statement may or may not be reasonable, many are upset at her for allegedly being hypocritical as she is a frequent player of Riot Games' Valorant and League of Legends, despite the company facing similar accusations to those of Activision-Blizzard.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar