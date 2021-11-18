“F**k Bobby Kotick”: Asmongold hits out at Activision Blizzard CEO after employee walkout

Zack “Asmongold” criticized Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick during a recent live stream after the company’s employees recently staged a walkout.

On November 16th, the Washington Journal posted a report alleging that Bobby Kotick knew about the harassment issues and frat-boy culture within the company but chose to ignore the complaints. Asmongold claimed that the CEO might make the company a lot of money, but he is also the cause of the recent drama.

Kotick delivered an internal company address claiming that the reports were misleading and that he was committed to making Activision Blizzard an inclusive workplace.

However, Asmongold claimed that Kotick might escape the sack because of the amount of money he has made for the company since he took up the position.

Kirsten Grind @KirstenGrind Since CA filed suit against Activision Blizzard in July, the company has received more than 500 internal reports of sexual harassment, assault and other issues. It's been facing an EEOC investigation and a new SEC investigation, as we reported wsj.com/articles/sec-i… Since CA filed suit against Activision Blizzard in July, the company has received more than 500 internal reports of sexual harassment, assault and other issues. It's been facing an EEOC investigation and a new SEC investigation, as we reported wsj.com/articles/sec-i…

Asmongold claims Bobby Kotick might escape sack as Activision Blizzard CEO due to the money he has made

On November 17th, Asmongold initially posted a tweet criticizing Bobby Kotick. Since being posted, the tweet has racked up more than 22k likes and almost 2k retweets. The streamer then spoke about the issue during a recent live stream, claiming that the CEO might not be sacked due to the amount of money he has made for the company:

“I said this on Twitter: ‘f**k Bobby Kotick. This is the only thing I think we can really say. F**k Bobby Kotick. This guy has caused so much f**king trouble. He has created so much f**king drama for this company. Everything that you hear outside of Bobby Kotick’s own words are negative about him. This person just makes the entire company look bad. But he makes them a lot of money.”

Zack @Asmongold Fuck Bobby Kotick Fuck Bobby Kotick

Bobby Kotick was a director at Yahoo from 2003-08 before being named Activision Blizzard’s inaugural CEO in 2008. Since arriving, he has overseen an exponential rise in the company’s overall profits, with Activision Blizzard’s market capitalization estimated to be around $71.6 billion as of July 2021.

Asmongold claimed that while the CEO should be fired due to the allegations, he might still escape scrutiny due to money he has made for the company:

“I think we’re going to see very soon in the next couple of days whether making them that amount of money is going to make the difference.”

In response to the drama, Activision Blizzard’s employees have enacted a zero-tolerance policy and staged a walkout, demanding Kotick be fired and replaced as the CEO. Another demand that has been made is for a third party-review of the entire case by an employee-chosen source.

ABetterABK 💙 ABK Workers Alliance @ABetterABK We have instituted our own Zero Tolerance Policy. We will not be silenced until Bobby Kotick has been replaced as CEO, and continue to hold our original demand for Third-Party review by an employee-chosen source. We are staging a Walkout today. We welcome you to join us. We have instituted our own Zero Tolerance Policy. We will not be silenced until Bobby Kotick has been replaced as CEO, and continue to hold our original demand for Third-Party review by an employee-chosen source. We are staging a Walkout today. We welcome you to join us.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As Asmongold claimed, the next few days might prove critical for the future of Activision Blizzard. It will be interesting to see if the company responds to the demands of its employees and fire Bobby Kotick.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha